WWE Rumors: The Ultimate Warrior Was A ‘Giant Pain In The A** From Day One,’ Hall Of Famer Says

Although The Ultimate Warrior was warmly welcomed back by fans ahead of his Hall of Fame induction in 2014 and his untimely death a few days later, the former WWE Champion dealt with his fair share of controversy in the years prior to his passing. This included allegations of negative backstage conduct during his time as an active WWE superstar, and in a recent podcast appearance, his fellow Hall of Famer, Jim Ross, recalled some of the ways in which Warrior was supposedly hard to work with back in the day.

On the most recent episode of his podcast, Grillin’ with JR, Ross described Warrior as a “giant pain in the a** from day one,” as quoted by Wrestling Inc. The legendary announcer, who now does color commentary for All Elite Wrestling, suggested that the late wrestler’s “massive ego” came about by his awareness that WWE was pushing him based on his muscular build and his charisma in an effort to mask his perceived deficiencies as an in-ring performer. Ross stressed that in his opinion, Warrior simply was not a “good person” during his time with the company.

“I thought he used extremely coarse and abusive language in front of women of all ages. I thought that was ridiculous and I saw it with my own eyes. I’m not bullsh*tting or telling somebody else’s story that I heard, it’s not rumored, I’m telling you what I saw. I didn’t think the guy was a good person. He always seemed to be at the center of controversy, which is not always good. He always seems to be looking for that easy pay day.”

Ross later acknowledged that he was sad when Warrior died on April 8, 2014, at the age of 54, adding that it was nice to see him get one last chance to entertain his fans before his passing. However, he reiterated that Warrior was not a “good guy” behind the scenes and admitted that he always cheered for the other party whenever there was a lawsuit involving the wrestler. The announcer concluded his comments on his former colleague by accusing him of not having much respect for the wrestling business and again alleging that he was mainly motivated by the thought of making money.

Aside from the allegations from Ross and other individuals about Warrior’s locker-room conduct, the late superstar also drew controversy for a number of comments he made after his wrestling days were over. As previously recalled by The Inquisitr, these included remarks about how “queering [doesn’t] make the world work” during a public speaking appearance at the University of Connecticut.