‘Westworld’ Season 3 Episode 7 Preview: Caleb’s Backstory Is Explored In Penultimate Episode

Along with Caleb's backstory, the upcoming episode of 'Westworld' continues with the war between Dolores and the human race.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 7 (titled “Passed Pawn”) of HBO‘s Westworld Season 3. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

The synopsis for Episode 7 of Westworld, according to Carter Matt, is below.

“A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.”

As per usual, the synopsis for the hit sci-fi series is extremely vague and does little by way of explaining the events that will unfold. As is also usual, it will likely make more sense once viewers have watched Episode 7. However, some assumptions can be made, especially in conjunction with the trailer which HBO recently released.

While the latest episode of Westworld did not feature Caleb (Aaron Paul), according to the trailer for Episode 7, his backstory will be explored further on Sunday night. And, according to something Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) says during the clip, it appears that Caleb might be much more than he initially seemed.

“You spent your whole life believing you were a follower,” Dolores says.

She then tells him to lead, although, it is unclear what she means by this. However, it is possible that it links back to the synopsis and means that Caleb is the one person who will take control when ‘the rest of the world walks out.”

HBO

Caleb has been an unknown quantity since he arrived at the beginning of Season 3. Many suspect the character could be a host. However, this has not yet been confirmed in the TV series. Even still, the character has a backstory that leads towards him being a host and not programmed to know it.

The clip for Episode 7 does seem to delve deeper into Caleb’s backstory and viewers get glimpses of his life back when he was in the military. During the clip, Caleb makes a reference to “having a hard time remembering.” In addition, he also states that he has “been here before,” making some viewers wonder if he is about to remember his true identity.

In addition to Caleb’s story, the trailer also adds an interesting twist to the current storylines by way of adding what appears to be a spaceship. Already, some viewers suspect that this might be the vessel where Engerraund Serac (Vincent Cassel) resides. Previously, he has used a realistic hologram of himself when dealing with people so viewers have been eager to discover his actual location.

Of course, as per usual, viewers will just have to wait until the next episode in order to find out more.

While Westworld usually airs 10 episodes in each season, Season 3 will only run for eight episodes, making the upcoming episode the penultimate for the season.