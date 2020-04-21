CBS Reveals Pandemic Plan For ‘The Young And The Restless’ & ‘The Bold And The Beautiful’

Soap fans knew it was coming, and after this week, the CBS Daytime dramas The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful will run out of new episodes because the shows shut down production on March 17 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

So far, during the COVID-19 precautions, the soaps have aired special Flashback Friday episodes, which viewers seemed to enjoy. TV Line revealed what the network intends to do when it runs out of new materials for the soap operas after the shows from Thursday, April 23 air later this week. Starting on Monday, April 27, CBS will air nostalgic theme weeks for both Y&R and B&B to fill their 60 and 30-minute time slots each weekday. Collectively, the two soaps have 80 years of episodes from which to choose.

Y&R viewers are in for a treat starting next week because the show is planning to air episodes centering around Katherine Chancellor. The late Jeanne Cooper portrayed the Genoa City matriarch from the late 1970s until 2013 when she died. Throughout the years, Katherine had many adventures connected to Genao City, and the actress and her on-screen alter ego even famously got a facelift, which was shown on the show. For its first themed week, Y&R is going to air shows as far back as the early 1990s, so it does not seem like viewers will get to see the facelift storyline. Even so, they will get the chance to relive some of Mrs. C’s adventures. Fans recently got a nice glimpse of Katherine during last Friday’s masquerade ball replay.

For now, there is no information on what the early weeks of May might feature, but there are plenty of amazing characters on which the show could focus, including the late Kristoff St. John, who portrayed Neil. Plus, looking back at Victor (Eric Braeden), Paul (Doug Davidson), and other iconic character’s storylines is something lots of long-time viewers would appreciate.

As for B&B, the sudser plans to air a whole week of episodes from its shoots on location in Monte Carlo from 2013 through 2017. Two of the shows will be filled with behind-the-scenes footage documentary style that previously aired on POP TV as Becoming Bold and Beautiful, so some viewers may not have seen them before.

“It’s incredibly fun to offer fans an opportunity to look back at such memorable moments from Y&R and B&B,” said Amy Reisenbach, CBS’ EVP of Current Programs said in a statement. “Both of these shows have extraordinary legacies, and these specially curated episodes are only a small portion of what we hope to be able to present in the coming weeks.”

For viewers, this time offers a rare opportunity to see reruns of nostalgic moments from decades past. Typically soap operas air new episodes each weekday for most of the year, only occasionally have reruns or preemptions on certain holidays.