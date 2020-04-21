‘Westworld’ Season 3: The Man In Black Has An ‘Unknown Protein’ In His Blood Leading To Host Speculation

In Season 3 of 'Westworld,' some viewers suspect that the Man in Black is a hybrid human/host.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 6 (titled “Decoherence”) of HBO‘s Westworld Season 3. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, there has been some speculation among viewers that the Man in Black (Ed Harris) is not quite human. The general consensus is that he is either a robotic host or a hybrid human/host. The latest episode adds further speculation to this theory as an “unknown protein” is detected in his blood, according to Deadline.

Season 2 of Westworld saw the Man in Black, also known as William, kill his own daughter, suspecting she was a host. Since then, an actual host version of Emily (Katja Herbers) has been returning to torment him. Spiraling downwards, Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson) had William committed to a mental facility. However, Charlotte is currently a host herself, and being controlled by Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood), a long time adversary to the Man in Black.

During this week’s episode of Westworld, William was seen in both group therapy and alone with his personal therapist, who placed him in augmented reality (AR) treatment. Prior to this happening, his blood was checked and he was fitted with the same sort of special mouthguard that Caleb (Aaron Paul) wears.

However, it was the result of William’s blood tests that really got viewers excited as they flashed briefly across the screen. Listed as having an “unknown protein identified,” many felt this was further proof that William is not entirely human. This is especially so after the data concluded with “tracing data transmission recipient server detected.”

HBO

Some viewers assume this to mean that William is a hybrid human/host such as seen in Season 2 with James Delos (Peter Mullan). James, ultimately, did not make it as he continued to short circuit every time he became aware that he was one of these hybrids. However, there has been some speculation among fans that perhaps William might be the hybrid that will somehow make it.

In a previous episode, he was seen with Dolores and they discussed the game that she played in order to become self-aware as a host. It is possible that William could also be playing a similar game and the end result is that he will realize he is now a hybrid human. However, viewers will have to continue watching HBO’s hit sci-fi series in order to find out exactly what William is now.