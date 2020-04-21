Britney Spears Dances Around In A Green Sports Bra And Tiny Shorts, Says Her Hair Looks ‘Bad’

Britney also revealed that her injured foot is still healing.

Britney Spears flaunted her abs and athletic legs to perform a freestyle dance routine in her living room. While she’s clearly comfortable putting on one-woman shows for her fans, the pop princess confessed that she was feeling a bit self-conscious about the appearance of her hair.

Britney’s boredom paid off for her 24 million Instagram followers on Monday when she treated them to a sped-up video of one of her self-choreographed routines. For her performance, the 38-year-old icon rocked a pair of black Nike shorts that showed off her toned dancer’s legs. She paired the tiny bottoms with a lime green racerback sports bra that had spaghetti straps and a V-neck. Her only visible accessory was one of the black lace chokers that she often sports in her videos.

Britney wore her hair pulled back in a messy folded-over ponytail. She was rocking her signature beauty look, which included a dark smoky eye and thick eyeliner on her upper and lower lash lines.

Britney’s dance routine, which was filmed in a palatial living room, included multiple spins and hair flips, along with numerous expressive arm movements. She began her performance some distance away from the camera on an ornate area rug, but she stepped onto a marble-tiled floor as she approached the camera. The “Toxic” singer maintained eye contact with the lens throughout much of her energetic dance, and she flashed an occasional smile at her viewers.

The caption of Britney’s post included a plethora of information. She revealed that she’s been feeling “pretty bored” lately. She also explained her fondness for sharing dance videos with her followers by writing that she enjoys it when “humans” are watching her.

Britney complained that her hair currently looks “bad” because her dark roots have grown out so much. However, the bubbly singer put a positive spin on being unable to have them touched up.

“But hey maybe I’m showing my dark side,” she quipped.

Britney also updated her fans on her injured foot. She wrote that it’s still healing, so, while she may be dancing a lot, she’s doing so “with a little precaution.”

As of this writing, Britney’s Instagram followers have expressed their appreciation for her living room show by liking her video over 54,000 times. In the comments section, they showered her with praise and reassured her that she needn’t worry about her dark roots.

“Always love seeing you dance. Glad the foot is healing,” read one response to her post.

“So she is doing the same thing we all do in our rooms with her songs,” another fan observed.

“Your fans don’t care that your roots are not done. We love you no matter what,” remarked a third admirer.

“Body looks bangin’!! I actually like a bit of a rooted blonde look on you,” a fourth fan commented. “Keep posting fun videos! We love them!!”