‘Westworld’ Season 3: Eagle-Eyed Viewers Spotted The Possible Return Of Clementine In Episode 6

As Charlotte Hale checked on some hosts being made in the latest episode of 'Westworld,' one code turned out to be revealing.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 6 (titled “Decoherence”) of HBO‘s Westworld Season 3. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

The latest episode of Westworld saw Maeve (Thandie Newton) battling against Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) as the pair of robots hold opposing opinions in regard to their kind taking over the world. However, as Esquire points out, during the episode there may have been a reveal in plain sight that Clementine Pennyfeather (Angela Sarafyan) may be joining Maeve’s team.

Currently, in the third season of Westworld, Dolores has escaped the Wild West-themed park of which she was a permanent fixture. She is now in the real world and attempting to bring down the humans who wronged her so many times. Meanwhile, Maeve, who is also a self-aware host such as Dolores, has been tasked by Engerraund Serac (Vincent Cassel) in bringing down the fellow robot.

The latest episode saw Charlotte Hale (Tessa Thompson) looking over a computer that was in the process of creating some new hosts. Four robots, identified with the following codes were in various degrees of development.

CP0124831983

SH205817402

HC3208173692

HC1983012522

An eagle-eyed viewer has done some research into these codes and discovered that CP0124831983 is actually the identifying code for Clementine. The theory now is that when Clementine is completed, she will join up with Maeve, both of whom have long identified with each other, and join her in the fight against Dolores.

HBO

Along with this revelation, HC3208173692 and HC1983012522 are the codes for Maeve and Hector. While Hector has been turning up in Season 3 of Westworld, it appears that Charlotte permanently disposed of him when she crushed his brain pearl in Episode 6.

Currently, Charlotte is also a host, having been killed in Season 2 and replaced with a replica brain pearl of Dolores. This means that Dolores would likely know which hosts were being produced in the latest episode.

It is unclear yet how this will now play out in future episodes. However, Maeve and Clementine have long been associated with each other due to their interlinking storylines at the Westworld theme park. This means that it seems more likely that Clementine will gravitate towards Maeve over Dolores, hence why viewers suspect that she will help out Maeve when she is finally completed.

With this, three of the hosts being developed at that point in the episode have already been identified. As yet, it is unclear who SH205817402 belongs to and viewers will likely have to turn into further episodes of Westworld in order to find out more.