‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Explains Stassi Schroeder And Katie Maloney’s Issues With Kristen Doute

Lala Kent believes there's still hope for a reconciliation.

Lala Kent discussed Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney’s feud with Kristen Doute during a recent appearance on People Now.

Months into her Vanderpump Rules co-stars’ feud, Kent, who was joined by fiancé Randall Emmett, explained why Schroeder and Maloney have distanced themselves from Doute, explaining that Doute’s ex-boyfriend, Brian Carter, was at the center of the drama between them when they first cut ties with her last summer during production on the eighth season of the Bravo reality series.

“Kristen was telling Katie and Stassi how horrible Carter was to her and it went on and on for many hours a day for years and when Kristen hit her breaking point and said, ‘I need this to come out on the show, let’s talk about it,’ they did, and she ran to Carter and made them look like the bad guys,” Kent explained during the interview.

According to Kent, she believes Schroeder and Maloney were really hurt by the way in which Doute allegedly turned her back on them during filmed on Vanderpump Rules and felt as if she abandoned them for the sake of her relationship with Carter, even though they were there for her “so hardcore” throughout the challenges she went through with Carter.

While many of Kent’s co-stars have revealed that they don’t have much hope for a reconciliation between Doute, Schroeder, and Maloney, Kent told People Now that she actually believes that the three women could ultimately rekindle their relationship. That said, Kent also added that her co-stars would likely need some time to pass before they feel comfortable enough to put their issues in the past and move forward with a friendship.

“They have such a tight bond. They can get over it. They just need a little bit of time. I don’t think it’s the end of the witches of WeHo,” Kent said.

As The Inquisitr reported in February, Doute recently shared where she stood with Kent, admitting that while she did get an invite to her and Emmett’s wedding, which was initially supposed to take place on April 18 but has since been postponed to a date in July, she didn’t appreciate the way she spoke about Scheana Shay during a recent taping of the Vanderpump Rules: After Show.

While appearing on Shay’s podcast, Scheananigans, Doute suggested Kent had been “hurtful and mean-spirited” when she told Shay to “grow up” and accused her of being a Jojo Siwa wannabe.