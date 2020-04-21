Zelina Vega Flaunts Curves In Pink Bra & Panties With Sheer Robe

Zelina Vega stripped down to her bra and panties to the delight of her followers on Instagram. The WWE star showed off her assets and drew attention to her new YouTube channel, which she shares with Aleister Black.

The model posted a series of two pictures. The first was a three-quarter body image, and Zelina wore a tiny pearl-studded pink bra top that barely contained her generous cleavage. She paired the revealing top with matching satin bikini-style panties that tied on each hip, which showed off her toned and flat stomach. Over the top of all that, she wore a sheer pink, long sleeve robe lined with matching faux fur, which tied with a satin ribbon around her waist. Even though Zelina tied the gown, she still wore it somewhat open to show off her lingerie.

Zelina’s long dark hair fell over both shoulders and down her back from a center part. On her face, she wore a smokey eye with heavy black mascara, and blush, bronzer, and highlighter made her cheekbones pop. She finished off the glam look with a nude lipstick on her full lips. The WWE star wore a sparkly necklace that read “Muñeca” and hung down in between her breasts. The word, which translates to “doll,” was also on a bedazzled sign that she held near her hips. She also accessorized with a sparkly bracelet on one wrist. In the second image, the brunette beauty stood beside a tree with one arm resting on it, and the full-length shot revealed her high-heeled sandals with puffy pink fur over the top of her foot.

In the caption, Zelina directed people to her new YouTube account, and it appeared that her followers approved since more than 80,000 hit the “like” button. Plus, over 1,000 Instagram users took the time to leave a message for her.

“It’s a dream of mine to get to talk to you on here,” wrote a devotee.

“Oh, damn girl, okay, I see you, Zelina Vega,” a second fan exclaimed, including clapping and heart emoji.

“Beautiful. You remind me of the WWE legend, Melina,” declared a third Instagrammer.

“You are so beautiful inside and out. I’ve been a fan since day one. I hope you are doing well. Your number one fan from New York,” a fourth person enthused.

The Inquisitr previously reported that another WWE star, Nia Jax, also thrilled fans when she shared a video of herself doing a lingerie photoshoot.