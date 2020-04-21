‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Opens Up About Her Rekindled Friendship With James Kennedy

Lala Kent and James Kennedy went through years of ups and downs on 'Vanderpump Rules.'

Lala Kent discussed her friendship with James Kennedy during a recent appearance on People Now.

After going through a couple of seasons of ups and downs in their relationship on Vanderpump Rules, Kent was asked by the outlet if she and Kennedy bonded over their sobriety.

As Bravo fans well know, Kent celebrated one year of sobriety last September while Kennedy announced to Andy Cohen on an episode of Watch What Happens Live earlier this year that he was nearly nine months sober.

“We had a bond… I don’t think it was over sobriety. I think once he spoke about getting sober, it was almost like we had a fresh start and we could go back to what we started with,” Kent explained of what brought them back together.

According to Kennedy, she and Kennedy were “drunken fools” after they met one another during filming on the fourth season of Vanderpump Rules. At the time, the two cast members hit it off with one another while constantly feuding with the rest of the cast, including Katie Maloney, who is now one of Kent’s closest friends and a surprising supporter of Kennedy and his new life of sobriety.

While Kent and Kennedy were quite wild during the early moments of their friendship, they are now both sober, which is something that has allowed the two of them to give their friendship a fresh start.

“Now we can be sober fools together,” she joked.

Following their reconciliation last year during production on the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, Kent said that while she and Kennedy didn’t exactly bond over their sobriety. Instead, Kent revealed the two of them established their bond many years ago and have since been able to evolve in ways that have benefitted their relationship.

“We bonded many, many years ago but we reconnected. We’ve evolved at the same level now,” she shared.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kennedy’s girlfriend, Raquel Leviss, recently opened up about her boyfriend’s relationship with Kent, who has mistreated her on a number of different occasions throughout their many years together on Vanderpump Rules.

“There was a little bit of tension,” Leviss admitted to Bravo’s The Daily Dish,. “So like it’s not a clear-cut like woo-hoo, yeah, I want you to make a song with Lala. But it’s more of an understanding that this is his music career and I want him to do well in that.”