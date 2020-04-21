‘Outlander’ Season 5: Jamie And Roger Bond As Jamie Reveals His Plan For Stephen Bonnet

Stephen Bonnet has long been a thorn in Jamie's side and he plans to rectify that in Season 5 of 'Outlander.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 9 (titled “Monsters and Heroes”) of Starz’s Outlander Season 5. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the latest episode of Outlander was a harrowing one with Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) getting bitten by a venomous snake. The episode centered on all attempts made to save his life. However, Jamie also confided to his son-in-law, Roger Mackenzie (Richard Rankin) his plans for Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speleers). And, as Digital Spy points out, this will likely be a major storyline development for Season 5.

After Jamie was bitten by the snake, he and Roger were forced to shelter outside overnight. Thinking death was approaching, Jamie revealed his plans regarding Bonnet. As viewers will know, Bonnet raped Brianna (Sophie Skelton), who is Roger’s wife and Jamie’s daughter. At yet, it is unknown of Brianna’s son, Jemmy is Roger’s or Bonnet’s.

Starz

Jamie, who has long wanted to see Bonnet dead, revealed to Roger that Bonnet may be able to claim that Jemmy is his by way of witnesses present when the rape occurred. Also, as Roger later points out to Brianna, the consensus of the era was that a woman would not fall pregnant unless she was a willing participant at the time.

Of course, the only reason why Bonnet would want to claim Jemmy as his own is so that he can get his hands on Jemmy’s inheritance left to him by Jocasta (Maria Doyle Kennedy).

Bonnet has long been a thorn in Jamie’s side as he once saved the man from the gallows. Since then, Bonnet has caused considerable grief to the Frasers, even prior to Brianna’s traumatic rape.

Speaking to Roger, Jamie revealed how he had set up a business deal with Bonnet and Jamie was planning to murder the man at this point. However, with Jamie believing he was about to die from the snakebite in the latest episode of Outlander, he then asked Roger to complete this task.

While Roger was entirely within his right to want to seek vengeance on Bonnet, he was hesitant to agree to kill the man. Jamie then had to point out all of the bad things that had befallen their family as a result of Jamie letting the man live.

Later, when Jamie eventually survives the snakebite, he tells Roger that he is no longer under the obligation to kill Bonnet. However, Roger reveals that he would still like to be present when Jamie goes to meet up with him and viewers will have to tune into future episodes of Outlander in order to find out whether Bonnet dies at the hands of the Frasers or not.