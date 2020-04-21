‘Outlander’ Season 5: Jamie Gets Bitten By A Venomous Snake As Claire Struggles To Save Him In Episode 9

Jamie's life hangs in the balance in the latest episode of 'Outlander' as Claire struggles with archaic medical technology.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) gets bitten by a venomous snake in the latest episode of Outlander. His life then hangs in the balance for the remainder of the episode.

As pointed out by TV Line, Episode 9 opened with Jamie taking a group out to hunt for food. They ended up finding a herd of bison and split up in order to better kill one. Jamie took Roger (Richard Rankin) with him and the rest left in a separate group.

After taking a shot at one of the beasts, Jamie was bitten by a snake, of which Roger identified as venomous. Unable to locate the rest of the group, Roger and Jamie had to stay overnight after Roger tended to the wound and sucked out some of the venom.

It wasn’t until the next morning that everyone else realized that something is amiss when Jamie’s horse returns to Fraser’s Ridge, where it is discovered by Young Ian (John Bell). A group is sent out to search and Roger and Jamie are eventually located as Roger attempts to drag his father-in-law home.

Once back at Fraser’s Ridge, it is still very much a dangerous situation for Jamie. Claire (Caitriona Balfe) examines her husband and finds out that not only is his body battling the remnants of venom in his system but the puncture wounds are also infected. While Claire has made penicillin, her only needle was broken in a previous episode of Outlander.

Feeding Jamie liquid penicillin, Claire was not entirely optimistic regarding the fate of her husband. In fact, the pair argued over whether or not to amputate his leg in order to save his life. Jamie would rather die than have his leg amputated, citing that he would be useless as a result of this. However, Young Ian, whose father is an amputee, argued with his uncle and, eventually, Jamie saw reason.

However, just as Claire was getting ready to perform the surgery, their daughter, Brianna (Sophie Skelton) had discovered that Roger had retained the snake’s head and brought it home with him. Using this as a syringe substitute, Claire was finally able to administer the penicillin intravenously. Quickly, the medicine worked and Jamie’s leg was saved. However, for many fans, the episode was a particularly stressful one as they watched their favorite character suffer.