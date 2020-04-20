Rosanna Arkle Rocks Skimpy White Bikini And Cheetah-Print Crop Top

Blond bombshell Rosanna Arkle shared a sizzling selfie with her 5.2 million Instagram followers that showcased her curves in a skimpy bikini. Rosanna didn’t include a geotag on her post, but she has been spending her time during quarantine in New Zealand, enjoying the natural beauty around her on the Karikari Peninsula.

Rosanna snapped the photo inside the space in which she was staying, which featured pale wooden planks covering the walls, beams across the ceiling, semi-sheer white curtains that allowed the space to fill with natural light, and a textured feathered decor piece that she posed next to.

Despite her luxurious surroundings, her curvaceous physique remained the focal point of the snap. She rocked a skimpy white tanning bikini that left little to the imagination, although she mentioned in the caption that it had been raining, so she may not have had the opportunity to work on her bronzed glow much.

The bikini top featured triangular white cups that seemed barely able to contain her ample assets, and showcased a serious amount of cleavage. She layered a cheetah-print crop top over the bikini top, although the skimpy crop top allowed the cups of the bikini to peek out. A knotted detail at her chest drew further attention to her cleavage, and her toned stomach was also on full display.

Rosanna wore nothing but a pair of insanely skimpy bikini bottoms on her lower body. The bottoms consisted of a tiny triangular patch of white fabric that covered the bare minimum, and two thin, clear straps that stretched over her hips. The bottoms were so tight that the straps made an indent in her curvaceous hips, and her curves were on full display in the look.

Rosanna’s long blond locks tumbled down her back in a tousled style, and she rested one hand on her thigh while the other held her cell phone. Rosanna had a soft pink gloss on her plump pout bold brows that drew attention to her eyes, and a subtle smoky eye for a seductive vibe.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking-hot snap, and the post racked up over 19,000 likes within just one hour, as well as 300 comments from her eager fans.

“Looking amazing,” one fan said, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Wow,” one fan said simply, followed by a string of flame emoji.

“So gorgeous,” another added.

