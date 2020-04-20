‘RHOC’ Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke Offers Update On Marriage To Husband Sean Amid Quarantine

Braunwyn Windham-Burke and husband Sean are at home with their seven kids and one of their daughter's boyfriends.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is getting a big stir-crazy at home with her husband, Sean Burke, their seven kids, and their daughter Bella’s boyfriend.

During a new interview, the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member joked that people simply aren’t meant to be with one another for such a long period of time as she prompted her charity, #WivesHelpingLives, which hopes to offer support and ideas to families amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The other day he walked into the room and I just wanted a moment to myself and in my head, I’m like, ‘Please don’t acknowledge my existence, just don’t even look at me, please don’t acknowledge me. Can we just pretend we’re by ourselves?'” Braunwyn admitted to Us Weekly, according to a report shared on April 19.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County likely saw earlier this year, Braunywn and Sean celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary with a vow renewal ceremony which was captured by the cameras for Season 15, and attended by a number of Braunwyn and Sean’s co-stars.

While Braunwyn made it clear that she and Sean are “very blessed,” she went on to joke about how she recently lectured her husband about how to put his dirty clothes in the hamper, rather than simply placing them nearby, and said that she hadn’t yet fed him to the tigers. Instead, she and Sean were doing their best to remain sane in the midst of the quarantine by going on walks around the neighborhood, which is both healthy for them and for their kids, who need some space from their parents at times.

Braunwyn went on to say that things have been great at home with Sean and their kids because everyone seems to be on a different sleeping schedule, which allows their house to seem less crowded than one might assume.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Braunwyn confirmed to Us Weekly magazine last week that she and her Real Housewives of Orange County cast mates, including Kelly Dodd, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson, were doing their best to chronicle their quarantine journeys for the show. As she explained, she felt it was necessary to the season to be honest with viewers about what they went through.

Braunwyn also said that she and her co-stars are doing their best to film themselves at home with their families with the equipment they have access to currently.