Chanel West Coast Slays In A Tight Yellow Snakeskin-Print Top

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast tantalized her 3.4 million Instagram followers with her latest post, in which she told her fans to check out a marathon of the MTV show Ridiculousness, which she appears on.

Chanel didn’t include a geotag on the post that specified where the shot was taken, but she crouched down in an urban spot that almost looked like a parking garage. A worn concrete wall was behind her, and the ground beneath her featured yellow paint that was cracked, allowing the gray underneath to peek through.

Her ensemble provided a bold burst of color, and allowed her to showcase her curves at the same time. On top, Chanel opted to wear a tight yellow snakeskin-print look. The top had long sleeves and a high neckline, so Chanel’s cleavage was covered up, but the top hugged her curves and showcased her hourglass physique.

She paired the snakeskin-print top with denim on the bottom, although her position made it tough to see whether she was rocking an asymmetrical denim skirt, or simply had a denim jacket over top of some seriously tiny shorts. Her toned legs were on full display in the look, and she finished off the ensemble with a pair of kitten heels.

Chanel went just as bold with her beauty look as with her outfit, and opted for a pale pink shade on her lips that managed to look edgy rather than soft and feminine. She kept the colors of her eye makeup neutral, but liner rimmed her dark eyes and gave her a feline vibe. She parted her long brunette locks in the middle, and they tumbled down her chest in tousled waves. Chanel finished off her look with long white nails, and posed with one hand resting between her legs while the other went just underneath her chin.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the post, and it racked up over 18,100 likes within just one hour. It also received 358 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“Can’t wait to see you every night this week,” one fan said in reference to her caption.

“U look absolutely stunning,” another follower added.

“Jaw dropping perfection,” one fan commented.

“Body of a goddess,” another said.

Chanel loves to showcase her curves in all kinds of sexy ensembles, and she has been keeping her fans entertained during quarantine with frequent Instagram updates. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she rocked another snakeskin-print look — although that one revealed a lot more skin than her latest post. In the picture, Chanel wore a pink snakeskin-print bikini that showcased her curves to perfection while she lounged atop a paisley-printed towel poolside.