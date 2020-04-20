‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday: Chloe Stuns Chelsea

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, April 21, tease a major bombshell for Adam when he finally learns what Victor has kept secret all these years. Plus, Chloe and Kevin get a beautiful baby shower for their new baby, and Chloe leaves Chelsea stunned.

Victor (Eric Braeden) does damage control, according to SheKnows Soaps. When Victoria (Amelia Heinle) reveals that she plans to use Alyssa (Maria DiDomenico) to bring down Adam (Mark Grossman), Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) tells her daughter the truth about what Victor is doing. Instead of backing off and letting Victor take care of things, though, Victoria runs straight to Adam and mentions that there’s something much bigger going on, and her words leave Adam spooked.

Meanwhile, Victor talks with Alyssa, and she ends up preparing to leave Genoa City after she hears what he has to say. Ultimately, Adam goes to Victor wanting reassurances. While Victor tries to placate Adam, the younger man demands a contract immediately. Once again, though, Nikki overhears, and she ends up blurting out Victor’s big secret and the reason why he’s kept the mystery about what happened to Alyssa’s father back in Kansas all these years. The details are stunning, and they leave Adam reeling. Things with Newman Enterprises are up in the air. Plus, Victoria still seems determined to take care of the entire situation on her own, which is sure to leave Victor furious. Things may be too far gone to stop, though, at this point.

Elsewhere, a baby shower takes place for Chloe (Elisabeth Hendrickson) and Kevin (Greg Rikaart). Although things are falling apart for the Newmans at the ranch, at the Chancellor estate, everything is coming up baby boys. The whole area is decorated in blue to celebrate the little one that Kevin and Chloe are expecting in the coming weeks. Although Adam is dealing with family drama, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) and Connor (Judah Mackay) are on hand to ensure that the party honoring the mother-to-be goes off without a hitch. Connor even gives Chloe a sweet little present. The proud aunt and uncle-to-be Lauren (Tracey Bregman) and Michael (Christian LeBlanc) are also in attendance to honor the expecting parents.

Before the whole thing ends, Chloe asks Chelsea a monumental favor, which could end up changing their relationship and the baby’s life forever. Thankfully, it’s something that Chelsea seems willing to do, and perhaps things will end up working out well for the two friends.