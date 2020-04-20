‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Edmonds Dances To ‘Single Ladies’ As Ex Jim Remains Quarantined With New Girlfriend

Meghan King Edmonds appears to be enjoying quarantine.

Meghan King Edmonds appears to be doing her best to enjoy herself as she and her three children, three-year-old daughter Aspen and 22-month-old twins Hayes and Hart, remain quarantined at their Los Angeles rental home.

According to a report shared by Us Weekly magazine, the former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member stripped down for a Tik Tok video over the weekend in which she was seen dancing with a pillow belted to her waist as Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies” played in the background.

As the outlet noted, Meghan’s video was shared just days after her estranged husband, Jim Edmonds, officially confirmed on his Instagram Stories that he is dating Kortie O’Connor with a series of photos of them together in the home gym of his St. Louis home, which Jim and Meghan began designing together about two years ago.

“Got all dressed up to go to The Quarantine Club tonight,” Megan wrote in the caption of a Tik Tok video on Friday, April 18. “At least there won’t be a line at the bathroom!! Now where’s my quaran-tini and where are my single ladies at!?”

In her video, Meghan was seen dancing provocatively in a pair of very high heels as she showed off a purse before untying the black and white belt that was wrapped around her off and hopping off-camera after shaking her hair around for her online audience.

While Meghan has not yet commented on Jim’s new photos with Kortnie, Us Weekly magazine noted that Jim’s girlfriend is reportedly the person Meghan was talking about when she revealed earlier this year on her podcast, Intimate Knowledge, that she and Jim had a threesome with years ago.

In the comments section of Meghan’s post, the former reality star was met with a number of messages from her fans and followers, many of whom praised her for her hilarious video clips and encouraged her to keep them coming. Meanwhile, others suggested the mother of three was having way too much fun on the social media platform.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jim shared photos of himself and Kortnie on his Instagram Stories last week, one of which included a caption that labeled Kortnie as his qQuarantined workout partner.”

Jim also joked about the way in which Kortnie seemed to be goofing off during their workout session as he took photos of her showing off her fit frame in a pair of leggings and a matching sports bra.

“Clearly @kortnieoc is not always taking it serious,” he wrote.