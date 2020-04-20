Anna Nystrom Rocks Lacy Tank Top In Sizzling New Selfie

Anna Nystrom took to her Instagram page this afternoon to share a sexy snapshot that showed her at an up-close and personal angle. The model has been posting full-body shots in recent weeks, but her latest social media share captured the model snapping her own photo.

The Swedish model posed front and center with a dark gray backdrop behind her. She seemed to be at home in Sweden, where she has been spending her time social distancing and providing her 8.6 million followers with plenty of content. Nystrom shared that it’s been a while since she last uploaded a selfie on her page, and she felt like the time was right to add a new one. The fitness model then proceeded to ask her followers if they think curly or straight hair suits her best.

The snap captured the model looking straight into the camera with an alluring stare. She pursed her lips slightly in the selfie-style shot that was taken from her chest to just above her head. The bombshell from Sweden rocked a simple white tank top that popped against her fair complexion. Its thin straps helped to showcase her trim arms and shoulders.

Meanwhile, the piece possessed a plunging neckline that flaunted ample cleavage. The lacy top featured a frilly lace fabric along the top, adding a fun element to the otherwise basic shot. The 27-year-old wore her shiny blond locks with a part in the middle and hair spilling perfectly over her chest and shoulders.

The look would not be complete without an expert application of glam that helped make all of her striking features pop. She wore defined brows that matched the color of her hair’s outgrowth while lining her eyes with a smoky shadow on top. Nystrom extended her lashes with a few coats of thick mascara and added a stroke of blush on both of her cheeks. She rounded up the look with a light pink gloss on her lips.

Fans have not been shy from showing the update a ton of love, flooding the page with over 64,000 likes and upwards of 800 comments in only two hours. While many Instagrammers raved over her beauty, countless others weighed in on their favorite hairstyle.

“Uff, very beauty eyes. I love you,” one follower gushed, adding a few pink heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“Wavy but you’re gorgeous any way,” another fan added.

“You look so dang gorgeous how ever your hair is,” a third Instagram user complimented.