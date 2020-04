Ashley Mattingly has died, according to TMZ. The former Playboy Playmate died of suicide at her home in Austin, Texas last week at the age of 33.

The model left behind a twin brother, Billy, and a sister, Christy, and they told TMZ that she left a suicide note. Mattingly took her life last Wednesday, and last Friday a friend called the Austin Police Department to request a wellness check after not being able to reach her. Authorities found her unresponsive when they stopped by.