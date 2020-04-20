Ashley Mattingly Dead, Former ‘Playboy’ Playmate Commits Suicide At Age 33

Ashley Mattingly has died, according to TMZ. The former Playboy Playmate died of suicide at her home in Austin, Texas, last week at the age of 33.

The model left behind a twin brother, Billy Mattingly, and a sister, Christy Mattingly Deweese, and they told TMZ that she left a suicide note. Mattingly took her life last Wednesday, and last Friday, a friend called the Austin Police Department to request a wellness check after not being able to reach her. Authorities found her unresponsive when they stopped by. As part of their investigation into the former Playmate’s death, police took the note but its contents have not been released to the public.

Social Distancing Caused Mattingly A Renewed Struggle With Substance Abuse

Waiting on my gf for our lunch date watch my pic be side ways again pic.twitter.com/JXOnYPl1Qm — Ashley Mattingly (@AshleyMattingly) October 12, 2013

According to Mattingly’s siblings, she struggled with substance abuse, including alcohol. She’d lived in Texas for two years, and the social distancing associated with the coronavirus pandemic led to more issues even though Mattingly had tried to get her life on track before the need to stay at home. She received a DUI in 2016 for allegedly running into four parked cars while driving a golf cart while she was reportedly under the influence.

Mattingly also dealt with domestic violence. Her ex-boyfriend, actor Lane Garrison, was convicted of domestic battery in 2012. The Daily Mail reported that a video of the incident showed Garrison slapping the model. So far, Garrison has not commented on his ex-girlfriend’s passing.

Before her death, the model had adopted a golden retriever puppy named Miss Jean to help fight her loneliness. Currently, the 9-month-old puppy is with Mattingly’s family.

Mattingly’s Friends & Family Mourned Her On Social Media

I am devastated. My friend #ashleymattingly took her own life. If you are struggling please reach out for help. She was only 33 RIP #playmatesister ???????????? pic.twitter.com/P560nV73Ap — Carrie Stevens (@CarrieStevensXO) April 20, 2020

In March 2011, Mattingly earned the title of Miss March from Playboy, a magazine founded by Hugh Hefner. However, since that time, she tried to stay out of the spotlight.

Actress Carrie Stevens spoke out about Mattingly on Twitter, and she shared a photograph of herself, Hefner, and Mattingly standing with their arms around each other. Stevens urged people to reach out for help if they felt that suicide was the only option.

The model’s sister, Christy, took to Facebook to mourn her sister.

“Because I can’t find the words to say, I will just leave this here. I love you and will miss you every day. Fly high sister, I know you are the most gorgeous angel in heaven!” she wrote and also included a quote from an unknown author along with several beautiful pictures of her sister.

“Death brings pain that time can only heal, No words could ease what we truly feel but with god, her joy is eternally sealed and I’ll cherish her memories that death can’t even steal. ~ Author Unknown”

Mattingly’s twin brother Billy also shared several pictures of his sister on Facebook, and he called her a “beauty queen” and a “rock star.” He noted that at the moment, he did not have the words to memorialize his sister properly, but he wanted to let people know what had happened. Billy also invited those who knew her to leave their memories of her in the comments.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.