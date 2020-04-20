Khloe Terae Flaunts Bikini Body In Striped Bikini

Khloe Terae gave her 2.3 million Instagram followers something to get excited about with her latest share. The model uploaded a series of ten photos that featured her flaunting her curves in a striped bikini while on the beach in Malibu.

Khloe did not say when the photos were taken, but it was probably before California went into lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The shots captured her from all angles as she frolicked on the beach. Some of the images showed the beach behind her while others saw her standing with a pier in the distance behind her.

Khloe’s bikini was made of a white and yellow striped fabric. The top featured a low-cut neckline and a sexy cutout section below her breasts that called attention to her cleavage. The bottoms were a classic bikini style that sat low on her hips, showcasing her incredible abs.

The model’s slide show consisted of several shots that showed her from behind at a side angle. The pictures gave her followers a nice look at her perky booty in the cheeky bikini as she soaked up the sun. She added an extra dose of sex appeal and wore one strap from her bikini top over her shoulder.

Other photos captured Khloe from the front. In one image, she posed with one hip cocked to the side and one knee bent, accentuating her long, lean legs and hourglass shape. She played with her hair and archer her back, flaunting her taut abs.

One image featured Khloe from a side angle, arching her back and showing off her bustline as she walked along with beach. She closed her eyes and her face to the sky as the sun hit the front of her body.

In the caption, Khloe left a positive message. She also added that the bikini came from online retailer Beach Bunny Swimwear.

Dozens of her followers were quick to comment on the sultry shots. Even some of her fellow Instagram models commented on the pictures.

“You’re extremely beautiful lady,” Veronica Bielik wrote.

“Dream girl make our days happier with your charm and gorgeous smile,” a second admirer commented.

“Killing it in these shots,” a third Instagram user replied.

“You look smoking hottt [sic] and stunning,” gushed a fourth fan.

Khloe hasn’t let the pandemic stop her from sharing sexy content online. Just last week, she uploaded a series of photos that saw her looking smoking hot in a set of black lingerie while wearing a face mask.