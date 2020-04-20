Kelsie Jean Smeby Sizzles In A Yellow Thong Bikini For Sexy New Instagram Snap

Kelsie Jean Smeby looked stunning in a barely-there bathing suit for her most recent Instagram post on Monday afternoon. She flashed her fit figure while revealing to her fans that she was working to create a bucket list.

In the sexy snapshot, Kelsie looked like a total smokeshow in a bright yellow bikini. The top fastened around her back with clear straps while putting her toned arms and shoulders, as well as her sideboob on display.

The matching thong bottoms left little to the imagination while flaunting the model’s round booty and curvy hips. Her long, lean legs and tiny waist were also spotlighted in the photo. She accessorized the look with some dangling earrings.

She posed with her backside towards the camera as she bent one leg and placed her hand on a large boulder in front of her. Her other hand came up to grab her hair as she looked over her shoulder with a seductive expression on her face.

Kelsie’s long, dark hair was parted to the side and styled in sexy ringlet curls that cascaded down her back. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot.

The glam look consisted of thick, mascara-covered lashes and dramatic black eyeliner. She included sculpted brows to further define her face.

She complemented her sun kissed skin with bronzed blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her forehead, nose, and under eyes. She completed the look with pink lipstick.

Kelsie’s 660,000-plus followers made short work of showing the post some love by clicking the like button more than 8,200 times within the first three hours after its upload. Fans also swarmed the comments section with over 200 messages.

“Your body curves are great,” one follower said.

“That tan. Bright yellow!” another remarked.

“Definitely the best. You are perfect,” a third social media user wrote.

“When god created you he requested counseling to Leonardo Da Vinci and Van Gogh, I am sure of that because you are a work of art,” a fourth person gushed.

Kelsie is no stranger to getting her fans pulses racing online. She’s often seen sporting revealing ensembles such as tiny tops, scanty bathing suits, and sexy lingerie.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelsie recently delighted her loyal fans when she rocked a plunging red crop top and a matching miniskirt while enjoying a wine night from the comfort of her own home. To date, that post has racked up more than 16,000 likes and over 350 comments.