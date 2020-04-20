US Treasury Department Is Looking Into Stopping Debt Collectors From Seizing Stimulus Checks

Millions of people could lose their coronavirus stimulus checks to private debt collectors unless the Treasury Department can find a way to prevent it.

According to a report in The Hill, the U.S. Treasury Department is investigating whether or not it can prevent private companies and debt collectors from seizing people’s coronavirus stimulus checks. The legislation that established the coronavirus stimulus checks has a provision in it that ensures that no one will lose their stimulus check if they owe back taxes to the government. However, the legislation does not contain any protections for people whose wages are currently being garnished because of private debt. So, if a person owes a bank or a private company a significant amount of money, his or her stimulus check could be seized to pay off that debt.

Wage garnishment, which occurs when a person has failed to pay a significant debt, is court-ordered. Banks and credit unions have to comply with these court orders. Since the language in the CARES Act isn’t specific about whether the stimulus checks apply to wage garnishment court orders, banks and credit unions are stuck complying with the court orders, which force them to seize people’s coronavirus stimulus checks. It’s still unclear whether the Treasury Department can override these court orders and prevent the checks from applying to wage garnishment orders.

Alex Wong / Getty Images News

Last week, ABC News reported that attorneys general from several states had sent a letter to the Treasury Department asking them to come up with a solution. The letter points out that the language of the CARES Act, the legislation that created the stimulus checks, doesn’t specify that debt collectors cannot seize the stimulus checks of people with significant debt.

CNBC reported over the weekend that individual states are taking action to prevent banks and private debt collectors from taking people’s coronavirus stimulus checks. Letitia James, New York’s Attorney General, announced that debt collectors would not be allowed to stop the coronavirus stimulus checks from getting to New York residents. Officials in Ohio and Oregon also stated that creditors would not be allowed to prevent residents of their states from receiving the full amount of their coronavirus stimulus checks.

Each of these officials commented that the intent of the coronavirus stimulus checks was to allow people to deal with current expenses. They pointed out that the millions who have become unemployed during the coronavirus pandemic have no way to pay their bills, including their mortgages and rent, and losing their stimulus check to a creditor would put them even further behind. Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have echoed these sentiments.