WWE News: The Rock Is ‘Open’ To Wrestling Top Superstar

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson hasn’t ruled out a return to the squared circle, and he has an opponent in mind. As quoted by WrestlingNews.co, the legendary superstar did an Instagram Live Q&A on Sunday night and one fan asked him about the possibility of a match between him and his real-life cousin, Roman Reigns. “The Great One” responded by saying that he’d consider it.

“I think anything is possible. Sure, of course, I’m always open. That’s the cool thing about professional wrestling. There is adaptability to wrestling. You never say never in the world of pro wrestling.”

During the live stream, the former WWE Champion also opened up about his relationship with Vince McMahon, stating that he would never rule out anything that the company chairman proposed to him.

However, the Hollywood A-lister also said that there are certain variables that he, Reigns and WWE would also have to consider before the match could happen. Therefore, fans might have to wait a while before they see “The Brahma Bull” and “The Big Dog” square off.

“You never say never with Vince McMahon, who has been one of my mentors in the business for a very long time. Very close friend and confidant. You never say no. For something like that to happen, I think the venue would have to be right. The business model would have to be right. I’m very close with Roman. That’s family to me, so we will see.”

Johnson and Reigns is a dream match in many ways. Not only are both men related to each other, but they are also two of the top performers of their respective generations. Johnson dominated WWE’s Attitude Era, while Reigns is widely regarded as the top guy in modern times.

The potential match has reportedly been discussed in the past as well. As The Inquisitr previously reported, there have been rumors of the bout being added to the WrestleMania 37 card, and Reigns has already expressed an interest in making it happen.

WrestleMania 37 is also set to take place in Los Angeles and will have a Hollywood theme. If Johnson is keen on returning to action, that seems like the ideal event for one of the biggest actors on the planet to make his in-ring return at.

Johnson hasn’t competed in a wrestling match since WrestleMania 32, where he defeated Erick Rowan in a matter of seconds. He has since claimed he’s retired, but his recent words suggest that he has another match left in him.