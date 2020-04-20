Noah Cyrus Wears Skimpy String Bikini & Jeweled Thigh-High Boots In Honor Of 4/20 Day

In honor of 4/20 day, Noah Cyrus took to Instagram to share a couple of new photos of herself.

The “I Got So High That I Saw Jesus” songstress stunned in a blue skimpy string bikini set. The items of clothing both had “Los Angeles Kush” written all over the garments in white. Over the top, Cyrus wrapped herself up in a loose-fitted black denim jacket which she let hang off her shoulders. She paired the ensemble with eye-catching jeweled thigh-high boots that looked incredible on her. The “Make Me (Cry)” hitmaker sported her long dark hair down and opted for it to be straight. She accessorized herself with a jeweled chain around her neck and applied a glossy lip for the occasion.

Cyrus shared two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured standing up. The “July” singer was snapped from the knees up and looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression. Cyrus placed both arms beside her and oozed confidence. She posed slightly side on and pushed one leg forward slightly.

In the next slide, the “Stay Together” entertainer was photographed crouched down. She put on a pair of semi-sheer sunglasses that reflected off the light. Cyrus appeared to have her eyes closed and made everything look effortless.

For her caption, she wished her followers a happy 4/20, also known as Weed Day.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 250,000 likes and over 1,300 comments, proving to be popular with her 5.6 million followers.

“You are so beautiful!” one user wrote.

“OH GOD DAMN SO F*CKING HOT,” another devotee shared passionately in capital letters.

“You looking like a snack, Noah,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Like can you stop being so perfect,” a fourth admirer commented.

Cyrus has never been shy when it comes to admitting she’s a weed smoker. In a previous Instagram upload, she posed next to huge bags of marijuana and referred to them as her “bffs.”

The 20-year-old is very active via social media and is no stranger to impressing her loyal audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “My Way” songstress wowed in just a black lingerie set. She accessorized herself with multiple gold necklaces, bracelets, and rings and applied a bold red lip. Cyrus pulled her dark hair up in a ponytail and showed off her many tattoos. She was captured in front of a fireplace and was snapped sitting down. Unsurprisingly, her upload gathered in more than 610,000 likes.