Polina Malinovskaya Stuns In Babydoll Top & Ripped Denim

Polina Malinovskaya took to Instagram to share another sexy shot that showed her in casual attire. The Sunday, April 19, upload was the perfect way for the model to end the weekend.

Polina posed in the backseat of a car in the latest addition to her feed, which proved to be a hit with her 1.4 million fans. She appeared to be comfy as she sat in a chair that was lined with black cloth. In the window behind her, fans could see a view of sunny blue skies and gorgeous red mountain rocks that looked to be incredibly close in range. She rested one foot on the door and stared into the camera with her beautiful blue eyes.

The Russian-born beauty slayed in an outfit that did her incredible body justice. The chic ensemble included a white babydoll top that draped off her shoulders and showcased her sun-kissed skin. The top consisted of textured fabric and snugly fit every inch of her figure. Its bottom band cut off near her ribs, offering glimpses of her taut tummy and trim midsection.

Her bottoms were just as curve-hugging, clinging to her hips and waist tightly. The light wash denim featured cuts and distressing in the fabric, showing off some of her skin beneath it. The bottoms of the pants were frayed and hit at her ankles, while exposing a little more skin for the camera.

The model kept her hairstyle simple, pulling it back loosely in a ponytail. She opted to go jewelry-free for the occasion, adding a pop of color with a bright pink manicure. Polina included another accessory — a banana yellow hobo bag — in the photo. The purse sat next to her in the seat.

She appeared to be virtually makeup-free in the shot, aside from a dusting of blush on her cheeks and defined brows. Fans of the model have already taken a liking to the photo, showering it with plenty of praise over the past 24 hours. Some of her fans commented on the post to let her know that she looked incredible, while countless others raved over her beauty. In all, the update garnered over 135,000 likes and 600-plus comments.

“Ok, YOU ARE UNREAL! I wanna hang a picture just of your flawless face in my next apartment,” one Instagram user wrote, adding a series of heart-eye emoji to the end of their comment.

“Oh my God. How beautiful you are, I love you,” a second follower chimed in.

“You are absolutely stunning,” complimented a third fan.