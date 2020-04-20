New Private Texts Between Meghan Markle, Prince Harry And Meghan’s Father Revealed In New Legal Documents

The new text messages outline the extent Harry and Meghan went to to reach out to Thomas Markle before their wedding.

Meghan Markle‘s legal team has released new text messages sent from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Meghan’s father, Thomas Markle. The texts were released as part of a lawsuit between Meghan and Mail on Sunday, a tabloid she’s suing after the paper released excerpts of a private letter between Meghan and her father, People reports.

The new legal papers filed by Meghan’s team outline the extent to which she attempted to reach out to her father in the days before her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. Thomas fell ill and was admitted to the hospital just days before Harry and Meghan’s wedding in May of that year.

“I’ve called and texted but haven’t heard back from you so hoping you’re okay,” Meghan wrote her father, according to the court documents.

Days after Thomas was admitted to the hospital on May 3, Harry and Meghan learned that he had posed for paparazzi photos. The legal filings suggest that Harry and Meghan tried to arrange logistics and supplies for her father without calling press attention to the situation. Meghan was apparently trying to protect her father from heightened press scrutiny.

On May 14, Thomas announced that he would not be able to attend the wedding. After calling him for roughly half an hour, Harry then texted Thomas, asking him to answer another phone call. Then, Harry sent another, longer text.

“U do not need to apologize, we understand the circumstances but ‘going public’ will only make the situation worse. If u love Meg and want to make it right please call me as there are two other options which don’t involve u having to speak to the media, who incidentally created this whole situation. So please call me so I can explain. Meg and I are not angry, we just need to speak to u. Thanks,” Harry wrote.

The new filings also suggest that, when Thomas told TMZ that he’d suffered from a heart attack, it was the first that Meghan had heard about it. Meghan then sent her father a text on May 15 asking him which hospital he was at, and explaining that she and Harry would be unable to help him if he wasn’t willing to talk to them.

In a follow-up message, Meghan said that she and Harry had made a decision to send a security team down to protect him, just days before her wedding.

These newly uncovered texts come just one day after Harry and Meghan announced that they would no longer be dealing with four British tabloids because of their treatment of the couple.