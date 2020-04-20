Air Jordan 5 ‘Fire Red’ Sells Out In Minutes During Airing Of ‘The Last Dance’

Sneaker aficionados looking to get their hands on the Air Jordan 5 “Fire Red” had to move pretty quickly on Sunday.

The sneaker was dropped on the Nike SNKRS app on Sunday evening, during the debut of the long-awaited documentary The Last Dance about the rise of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. As CBS Sports reported, the sneakers sold out in a matter of minutes, but those looking to get a pair will have another chance — in a few weeks.

As the report noted, Nike is planning a wider, general release of the latest Air Jordan series on May 2. As the company said in a preview of the release, the Air Jordan 5 “Fire Red” has a special place in basketball history.

“Three decades after its debut, the Air Jordan 5 is back in an OG colorway that’s still built to turn heads,” the site read. “An upper of white leather meets contrasting black on the midsole, while hits of fire red add blazing flavor to the lining, lace locks and heel. MJ rocked this exact makeup on March 28, 1990, as an ascendant squad from Chicago battled Cleveland, eventually winning in overtime behind a career-high 69 points from His Airness.”

The adult sizes for the Air Jordan 5 “Fire Red” are retailing for $200, with kids sizes for $140, youth for $140, and toddler sizes for $80 and $60. Those looking to get a pair on the wider release can sign up for reminders from Nike on the shoe’s official page.

Like the documentary, which had been in the works for years and was moved up in its release to give sports-hungry fans something to watch while all leagues are on hiatus, the latest Air Jordans had something of a floating release date. As CBS Sports noted, the first images of the sneakers surfaced last June and were rumored to be released on March 28, which would have been the 30th anniversary of Jordan’s career-high 69 against the Cleveland Cavaliers — a feat that he pulled off while rocking the iconic Jordan 5.

As the report added, there have been some iterations of the Jordan 5 released in years before, though this will be the first one with the the Nike Air branding on the back released in the past 30 years. The airing of The Last Dance, which generated plenty of buzz on social media with the release of the first two episodes on Sunday, also seems to have built up plenty of interest in the release of the Air Jordan 5.