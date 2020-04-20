Tennis Star Novak Djokovic Is Against A Mandatory Coronavirus Vaccine For Athletes To Resume Playing

Novak Djokovic – the world’s top-ranked men’s tennis player – said he would not want to take a coronavirus vaccine. During a stream on Facebook the tennis star spoke on the subject of players being vaccinated before play could resume and said he was “opposed” to the idea.

The sports world has been put on hold during the COVID-19 crisis and various ideas have been floated around as to when leagues may continue. As reported by ESPN, female tennis star Amelie Mauresmo tweeted out that tennis would not resume unless there was a vaccine for the virus.

Over the weekend, Djokovic spoke to several fellow Serbian athletes for a group chat on Facebook. The 17-time Grand Slam champion said he was against taking a vaccine for this virus or a vaccine for anything else.

“Personally, I am opposed to vaccination, and I wouldn’t want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel,” the 32-year-old said in the chat.

Although he does not want to be vaccinated the tennis pro admitted he would be at a crossroads if the ATP made them mandatory for players to rejoin the tour.

“But if it becomes compulsory, what will happen? I will have to make a decision,” Djokovic said. “I have my own thoughts about the matter and whether those thoughts will change at some point, I don’t know.”

Djokovic referenced Mauresmo’s tweets about a vaccine being required for players to face off against each other, and he believed they would be quarantined between matches.

“Hypothetically, if the season was to resume in July, August or September, though unlikely, I understand that a vaccine will become a requirement straight after we are out of strict quarantine, and there is no vaccine yet,” he said.

Wimbledon was cancelled this year for the first time since World War II and the French Open was moved from spring to fall 2020 due to the virus outbreak, as covered by ESPN. Medical experts do not expect a vaccine to be ready until next year.

According to The Guardian, the tennis player’s wife, Jelena Djokovic, posted a viral video earlier this month which claimed the outbreak was connected to 5G wireless cables.

Former tennis pro Marat Safin shared bold views on the coronavirus last week. The Russian player said the illness was part of a conspiracy for people to be injected with microchips that would be hidden in the vaccine and this is why countries had enacted stay-at-home orders for now.