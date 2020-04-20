Erica Fett Flaunts Incredible Curves In Cut-Out Lace Lingerie

The cosplayer left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram update.

On Saturday, April 18, American cosplay model Erica Fett uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post, that consisted of three images, for her 2.3 million followers to enjoy.

In the first picture, the 32-year-old posed in a teal-walled room. She leaned forward and placed both of her hands on her thighs. Erica tilted her head and gazed directly into the camera, flashing her beautiful smile.

She sizzled in an iridescent forest green lace lingerie set, that featured a plunging, halterneck bra with cut-out detailing and a pair of high-cut matching underwear. The risque ensemble left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and sculpted hips were put on full display. Fans could also get a good view of her impressive tattoo collection. She accessorized the sexy look with statement earrings.

The model styled her long locks in pigtail braids and opted to wear a full face of makeup. She applied glowing highlighter to her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose, making her skin look absolutely radiant. Erica also sported warm-toned eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, a light coat of mascara, and nude lipgloss.

The following two slides consisted of images from Erica’s 2020 pin-up calendar.

In the caption, the social media sensation provided additional advertisement for the calendar that is available to purchase on her personal website. She also noted that fans had the option of getting it autographed.

Quite a few of Erica’s admirers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“The most beautiful tattooed woman in history,” gushed a fan.

“The green outfit is gorgeous,” wrote a different devotee, adding a string of heart-eye and fire emoji to the comment.

“You are so stunningly beautiful,” remarked another follower.

“@ericafett you look lovely in that color!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Erica engaged with her dedicated fans by replying to some of the comments. The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 55,000 likes.

The digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on Instagram. In fact, she has a tendency to post pictures that show her in revealing outfits. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading vintage-inspired photos, in which she wore pastel blue lingerie. That post has been liked over 50,000 times since it was shared.