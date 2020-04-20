Jena Frumes Sizzles In Soaking Wet Bikini Under Outdoor Shower

Jena Frumes heated up her Instagram page Monday with a snapshot that featured her looking sensational in a soaking wet bikini. She indicated that the post was a flashback to when she spent some time in Thailand, but she did not say exactly when the photo was taken.

In the sizzling snapshot, Jena was standing underneath an outdoor shower situated near tropical trees and other greenery. A stream of water fell behind her head as drops of water ran down the front of her bronzed body.

Jena’s bikini was black. The top featured triangle cups that revealed her cleavage. The bottoms were skimpy with thin strings pulled high on her hips, elongating her legs.

Jena faced the camera with one hand on her head and the other on her hip. The pose showed off her chiseled abs and toned arms. She stood with one knee bent, flaunting her curvy hips and shapely thighs. The model wore a serious expression as she looked at the camera.

Jena wore a light application of makeup that included smoky eye shadow and thick lashes. Her cheeks were also contoured, and she sported a pink shade of lipstick. Her wet her was slicked back. She accessorized with a pendant necklace and stud earrings.

The post was a smash hit among her 3.8 million followers. More than 77,000 of them hit the like button within an hour of her sharing it, and more than 500 fans left comments about the sultry shot.

In the caption, Jena wrote that she missed Thailand, while asking her fans where they were from.

Some of her fans took a moment to answer her.

“Faith, NC… about 25 minutes north of Charlotte. You are absolute perfection!!!” gushed one Instagram user.

Other fans simply raved over how hot she looked in the photo.

“I’m pretty sure Thailand misses you @jenafrumes WOW!” joked a second admirer.

“I’m looking at you and I can’t find the right words to describe What an amazingly beautiful woman you are,” a third fan wrote.

“Well this quarantine just took a turn for the best,” quipped a fourth commenter.

Jena, like many others around the world, seems to be missing her ability travel at the moment. Earlier in the month, the model shared a snap of her eating ice cream in a sexy crop top and denim shorts. In the caption, she wrote about how she missed being able to go outside and interact with people, among other things.