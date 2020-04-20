Alexina Graham Leaves Little To the Imagination In Lingerie While ‘Hanging’ By Her Window

Alexina Graham rocked a very racy ensemble in her latest Instagram share, and her fans are absolutely loving the sight.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel took to her account on Monday to dazzle her 725,000 followers with a sultry, black-and-white snap that added some serious heat to her page. The image captured Alexina standing with her back to the camera in front of a large, open window — a spot, she revealed, that she had been spending a lot of her time at lately.

A stream of sunlight spilled in through the glass, providing a natural spotlight on the British beauty as she turned her head over her shoulder to gaze back at the lense with an intense gaze. She looked absolutely incredible in a set of barely-there lingerie that left very little to the imagination, giving her audience a tantalizing view of her bombshell curves.

Alexina sent pulses racing in the sexy black bra-and-panties combo, which a tag on the photo indicated was from Victoria’s Secret. The bra had a racerback style that showcased her toned arms and shoulders, and wrapped tight around her chest to accentuate her slender frame. It hit right at her rib cage, exposing her flat midsection in its entirety as well.

The redheaded bombshell continued to show some serious skin with the rest of her ensemble, which was nothing more than a pair of g-string panties. The garment was nearly non-existent and provided as little coverage as possible to Alexina’s lower half, leaving her pert derriere and sculpted thighs completely bare. Meanwhile, its thin waistband sat high up on her hips to draw further attention to her trim waist and toned torso.

No accessories were added to Alexina’s look, ensuring that all eyes were on her incredible physique. She wore her long tresses down in a bouncy blowout that cascaded behind her back, and appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup that accentuated her striking features underneath the photos colorless filter.

Fans of the catwalk queen were far from shy about showering her latest social media appearance with love. The image has earned over 38,000 likes since going live to Alexina’s feed 10 hours ago, and has drawn dozens of compliments.

“You’re so gorgeous,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that the model had an “amazing body.”

“Just perfect,” a third admirer remarked.

“The neighbors must love you,” joked a fourth follower.

This is hardly the first time that Alexina has shown some skin on her Instagram feed. Another recent upload saw her flashing her booty again, this time in an impossibly tiny, leopard-print thong bikini. That post proved popular as well, racking up more than 57,000 likes and 409 comments to date.