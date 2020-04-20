WWE Rumors: Released Superstar Reportedly Set To Be Rehired, Could Appear On ‘Monday Night Raw’

WWE shocked the wrestling industry last week by releasing several superstars and employees, but it’s being reported that a former Monday Night Raw superstar who was let go as part of the company’s cost-cutting measures could be rehired.

Citing Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Sportskeeda reports that Sarah Logan has been rehired, or will be in the very near future. It’s also possible that she’ll return to television this week.

“Speculation among the locker room is that Sarah Logan is expected to be back with the company in some capacity in the near future, if she isn’t already. As with the case with anyone getting fired, there will be plenty of unhappy people, but we’ve heard numerous people loudly went to bat for her.”

The report states that Logan has a lot of support backstage, which seems to have forced WWE officials to have a change of heart. The former superstar is married to Erik, who survived the mass releases, so chances are he had a say. However, Logan was also a star on the independent circuit before she joined WWE, and the company might not want her to see a performer with a tremendous upside sign for a competitor.

The Logan news is also surprising as the company wasn’t doing anything with the star before her release. Most of superstars who were let go weren’t prominently featured on television, but Logan really struggled to find opportunities in the red brand’s women’s division.

If the rumor is true, Logan may even return to action on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. As documented by WrestlingNews.co, Ryan Satin reported that a fired superstar will appear on tonight’s show, though he didn’t specify who it will be.

While this recent development suggests that it will be Logan, there has also been some speculation that Mike and Maria Kanellis will show up instead. Maria took to social media earlier to reveal that she’ll be making an announcement during the show, but she didn’t state if she’d actually be on it. Maria tagged several wrestling promotions with her tweet, so perhaps she’ll reveal her next destination.

It remains to be seen if Logan will return to the company. Should she return, it could also mean that the company will be open to rehiring other employees who were let go last week. While it’s not uncommon for fired superstars and personnel to return to WWE at some point, Logan is a rare example of someone who’s been rehired in a matter of days.