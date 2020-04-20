Denise Richards Was Shocked By ‘RHOBH’ Viewers’ Reactions To Her Drama With Brandi Glanville

Denise Richards didn't expect to see people care so much.

Denise Richards was surprised to see that viewers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills were so intrigued by her on-screen drama with Brandi Glanville during last week’s premiere episode of Season 10.

During an April 18 interview with Hollywood Life, Richards opened up about the feedback she received following last Wednesday’s show and admitted that when it came to what people were saying in regard to her feud with Glanville, which was reportedly prompted by Glanville claiming the two of them had an affair.

“I just wasn’t expecting the response for people to be so intrigued to watch it or excited by the ending,” Richards explained. “Like I said, I had no idea the response to that would turn into all those memes and be everywhere.”

According to Richards, she believes The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is a fun show meant to entertain its audience members and said that its premiere fell at a good time when the majority of the country was at home in quarantine and looking for something light and fun to watch and kill the time.

“Hopefully we can bring some light and fun to someone’s lives watching each week,” Richards told the outlet of her hopes for the coming episodes of Season 10.

While the newest season of the Bravo reality series was a much different season for Richards than Season 9, Richards said that she was still excited to be a part of the popular franchise and confirmed that she did not leave the show as a result of the rumors about her supposed relationship with Glanville, as some reports have claimed.

Richards joined the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast during the show’s ninth season in 2018 and was seen marrying her now-husband, Aaron Phypers, in Malibu, California during an episode of the show last year. Unfortunately, amid production on the 10th season last year, she faced allegations of infidelity or an open marriage with Phypers, both of which she’s denied.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, a source revealed to Hollywood Life last week that Richards’ husband, Phypers, didn’t believe any of the rumors about his wife and insisted that their marriage was solid amid the drama.

The source also added that Richards was so excited for viewers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to learn the truth about the ongoing rumors regarding the nature of her alleged romance with Glanville later on in Season 10.