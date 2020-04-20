Draya Michele Flaunts Curvy Body In Tiny Blue Bikini On Instagram

Draya Michele has treated her Instagram followers to a steady dose of bikini shots during the coronavirus outbreak. In the model’s latest post she hinted that swimsuit season was here as she stunned in a tiny light-blue bikini that accentuated her killer curves.

Many Instagram models have used the stay-at-home order as an opportunity to post more on social media and stay engaged with fans. The swimsuit designer had treated fans to a barrage of bikini posts in recent weeks. Michele had often mentioned the importance of staying inside as the COVID-19 crisis continues and most of her swimwear shots have been from her own home.

The 35-year-old wore a barely there two-piece from her own brand, Mint Swim. Her thin-strapped bottoms wrapped around her curvaceous hips as the social media influencer stood with her backside pressed against a white brick wall and she arched her back with her hands pressed against the bricks. Michele stared into the camera with her hair slicked back and her chest was covered by the small-cupped top. She had on a gold bracelet and matching earrings, and her skin glistened in the simmering photograph.

Her caption referenced that warm weather was coming which meant fans could expect even more bikini posts. Earlier in the month the former Basketball Wives star showed off the same swimsuit and mentioned how “small” it was in a playful caption. That post received over 250,000 likes in just under two weeks, but her recent shot earned her more than 210,000 likes in less than a day.

The post garnered over 2,000 replies from her 8 million followers. Many of them flooded the comment section with fire and heart-eye emojis. Others showered the model with compliments and described her figure as “body goals.” One fan hoped to spend COVID-19 quarantine with Michele.

“Can we social distance together?” the admirer wrote.

“Fine as can be,” a follower wrote with a fire emoji.

“Miss you mum,” another replied.

A few Instagram users wondered who took the social media star’s photos while she was stuck at home.

“She got her child taking pictures for her,” one fan joked.

Michele also gave a glimpse of her home workout routine on her Instagram story where she lifted weights in her backyard. The mother-of-two shared videos of playing cards and board games with her children in the story.

As covered by The Inquisitr, the model posted a steamy beach shot in a black bikini last week which had over 140,000 likes.