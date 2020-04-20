Niece Waidhofer Leaves Little To The Imagination In Risque Cowgirl Costume

The model sizzled in her revealing ensemble.

On Monday, April 20, American model Niece Waidhofer started off the workweek by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post for her 1.7 million followers to enjoy.

The provocative photo shows the 29-year-old kneeling on the floor with her legs spread. She arched her back and turned her body slightly away from the camera, giving fans a good view of her curvaceous side profile. Niece appeared to have been flipping her hair when the photo was taken. She closed her eyes and pursed her lips, as she tilted her head upward.

The model wore her long locks down and opted to wear a full face of makeup which included sculpted eyebrows, dark eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and voluminous lashes.

Niece sported a risque cowgirl costume, that featured black suede chaps, a matching western style belt, and a coordinating black choker necklace. The Instagram star opted to go topless for the photo, but covered her chest with a black cowboy hat, presumably in order to adhere to Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Regardless, her ample cleavage and toned midsection were put on full display, much to the delight of her audience.

In the caption, the social media sensation humorously parodied the lyrics from the 2019 hit song “Old Town Road,” by Lil Nas X, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus. She also acknowledged that her revealing ensemble was inspired by a recent photo shoot done by fellow model, Jenna Lee.

Many of Niece’s admirers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“You look really beautiful in that,” gushed a fan.

“The absolute best there is! So sexy @niecewaidhofer,” added a follower.

“Wow, absolutely gorgeous,”wrote a different devotee, adding both a heart-eye and red heart emoji to the comment.

“[You’re] amazing. I enjoy everything you share. And you’re unbelievably sexy,” remarked another social media user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Niece engaged with her dedicated followers by replying to some of the comments. The suggestive snap appears to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed over 60,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a picture, in which she wore white leather lingerie. That post has been liked more than 130,000 times since it was shared.