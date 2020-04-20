Mark Consuelos Debuts Controversial ‘Quarantine Mustache’ On ‘Live’ With Kelly, Fans Beg Him to Shave It Off

The 'Riverdale' star got a mixed reaction to his controversial new look.

Mark Consuelos showed off his “quarantine mustache” on Live With Kelly and Ryan. The actor served as his wife’s Kelly Ripa‘s guest co-host as they broadcast the daytime talk show from their home in New York City, but Mark brought his own special guest — above his lip.

With regular co-host Ryan Seacrest off for the day, Kelly introduced her husband, whom she clarified was not “Magnum P.I.,” the iconic mustachioed character played by Tom Selleck back in the 1980s. Fans are used to seeing Mark clean-shaven for his role as Hiram Lodge on Riverdale, so the new look was a big change.

In comments to the official Live With Kelly and Ryan Instagram page, viewers compared mustached Mark to Burt Reynolds and late Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury. While a few fans liked the new look, the overwhelming majority begged the actor to shave the facial hair unless it’s for a role, with some saying they “hate” it.

“Mark does not look right with that mustache,” one viewer wrote.

“Please lose the mustache Mark, makes you look like an aging porn star!” another wrote to the 49-year-old actor.

“Daddy needs to lose the stash!” a third commenter chimed in.

“Mark you’re too cute. Pleaaaaase, SHAVE THAT OFF,” another wrote.

The mustache was so controversial that the official Live With Kelly and RyanTwitter account posted a poll to ask if the dad of three should keep it or shave it off.

While many fans didn’t love the controversial mustache, while on the air on Live, Kelly told her handsome husband she doesn’t mind the look and could “take it or leave it, ” People notes. But Mark admitted the couple’s three kids – Michael, 22, Lola, 18 and Joaquin, 17, do not like his mustache at all.

Mark also explained that his father, Saul Consuelos, always had a mustache, and that when he tried to part with it his wife protested.

“You know my dad had a mustache,” Mark said. “And he still does. Growing up, I think he shaved it once and my mom made him grow it back.”

Mark added that his dad didn’t look right without the upper lip facial hair he has “a lot of space between his nose and his top lip.”

This is not the first time Mark has grown a mustache. Last year Kelly posted a throwback photo to Instagram which showed her posing with her mustached man at the Unicef Snowflake Ball back in 2012. In the caption to the post, the Live star dubbed 2012 “the year of the mustache.”