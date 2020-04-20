Ryan Reynolds And Hugh Jackman Agree To Put Feud On Hold For Coronavirus Relief Effort

A truce has been called, albeit a temporary one. On Monday afternoon, actors Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman announced that they will press pause on their ongoing social media feud and work together to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts.

The two released a video on YouTube on Monday in which they proclaimed a temporary end to their years-long war. Reynolds eloquently discussed the truce during the short video clip.

“The Jackmans and Reynolds have been mortal enemies for as long as there have been Jackmans and Reynolds-es…es… For one day and one day only, we’ve agreed to agree to not disagree. And only a pandemic could make that happen.”

Fans, superhero fans, in particular, are well aware of the existing “feud” between Reynolds and Jackman, which has been ongoing for years according to Entertainment Weekly. Their online feud sees the two superhero actors posting on each other’s respective social media accounts, often trolling the comments section. In reality, the dispute is good-natured fun between two friends, which makes their social media war so delightfully entertaining to their fans.

This man is a monster. He’s not even from Australia. He’s from Milwaukee. https://t.co/CxHceP4d9L — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) October 23, 2018

However, for now, the social media war is on hold as Jackman and Reynolds come together to raise money for the All In Challenge, a Fanatics-led effort which will support America’s Food Fund during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

So, I’ve agreed to trust that Ryan can hold his tongue for one day. A (very) temporary cease-fire for the @allinchallenge. I nominate @drewbrees and @Mariska & @PeterHermann. And to be assured we’re even, I also nominate @VancityReynolds. https://t.co/B4dU8MVDtb pic.twitter.com/JK5sJ0BkKm — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 20, 2020

Those that donate may win a meeting with both actors, with both Reynolds and Jackman promising to come to the lucky winner’s home and run a lemonade stand while there. According to E! News, the proceeds of the lemonade stand operation will go towards supporting No Kid Hungry, Feeding America Meals on Wheels, and WC Kitchen.

Reynolds and Jackman initially met on the set of X-Men Origins: Wolverine, with Hugh Jackman in the titular role and Ryan Reynolds playing Deadpool for the first time. According to INSIDER, the friendly feud started after Reynolds married his first wife, Scarlett Johansson, who was also a good friend of Jackman’s. After some ribbing from Jackman about his recent marriage, Reynolds retaliated with taunts on social media. Their battles only escalated when the two actors each founded their own businesses — Jackman’s Laughing Man Coffee Company and Reynolds’ Aviation Gin.

Reynolds and Jackman aren’t the only celebrities to start their own All In Challenge to raise funding for coronavirus relief efforts. Last week, Deadline reported that Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro started their own campaign, offering those who donate a chance to win a walk-on role in their upcoming movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese.