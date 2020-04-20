Casi Davis Shows Off Enviable Booty In Tiny Yellow Bikini

Casi Davis teased her 1.3 million Instagram fans a few days ago with her most recent update. She took to the photo-sharing app to post a snapshot of herself clad in a stylish bikini that bared her enviable derriere.

Davis was captured on a beach at an undisclosed location. She posed with her back to the camera, putting her derriere front and center. Davis looked over left shoulder with her gaze downward and directed at a point outside of the frame. Her lips were slightly parted in a seductive way.

Davis wore a two-piece bathing suit in a bright yellow shade that made her bronzed complexion stand out. Her bikini top was not fully visible, but it appeared to feature small triangles and spaghetti straps, one of which tied in the back.

On her lower body, she had on a pair of tiny bikini bottoms with thin straps. Davis wore the bands pulled up high on her sides, baring her hips. The suit boasted a minuscule thong bottom, which exposed Davis’s famously toned booty. In the caption, she revealed that the swimsuit was from Fashion Nova.

Davis wore her golden hair in a middle part and cascading down in loose waves, which gave her the perfect beach style. She accessorized her look with round, gold-framed shades.

Unsurprisingly, the photo proved to be a hit with Davis’s fans. The post attracted more than 53,100 likes and upwards of 460 comments since being posted. Instagram users flocked to the comments section to shower her in praise and to share their thoughts about the picture.

“Daaaammn girl,” one user said, pairing the message with a couple of fire emoji.

“You are pure perfection and that true fact! Omg so stunning,” replied another fan, including a peach, a red heart and a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“You are Beautiful…” a third user chimed in, topping the comment with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Good afternoon pretty lady. You look very beautiful and attractive. Have a nice day and happy weekend,” another one added, following the words with two different flowers and a heart.

Davis has continued to delight her followers with bikini photos amid the COVID-19 pandemic by sharing throwbacks. As The Inquisitr has previously write, she recently posted another update in which she sizzled in a skimpy swimsuit and racy pose. Davis rocked a white one-piece that featured an asymmetrical cut with one thick strap that went over her left shoulder. The bodice went around her toned midsection while a large cutout exposed her slim waistline. A thong bottom completed her style.