Golfer John Daly Tells Reporters To ‘Grow Up’ Weeks After Trump Org. Shared His Coronavirus Vodka-Cure Video

Golfer John Daly took a shot at reporters on Monday in a tweet that came weeks after The Trump Organization shared a video of his coronavirus vodka cure.

“‘WHO’ really did a lot for us didn’t they?” he tweeted. “Grow up reporters, I did a video for fun to put some laughter in us through this tough time! Y’all are a joke!”

In response, many social media users offered Daly support and claimed the backlash to his video was overblown. Others suggested Daly was out of line making a joke about COVID-19, which continues to take the lives of Americans around the country.

According to USA Today, the 50-second video — which The Trump Organization shared on April 9 — suggested Daly was either intoxicated, ignorant, or attempting to make a joke. In the video, he claimed he had discovered a cure for the coronavirus, which he said will help people “get over this thing pretty soon.”

“I only drink one drink a day, it just happens to be a bottle of good old Belvedere,” he said as he held a bottle of vodka to the camera.

“Just drink one of these a day. You know, sippy, sippy on a McDonald’s diet Coke ya know, wash it down pretty good. Never have a hangover.”

Daly, who has golfed with Donald Trump during the latter’s time in office, has struggled with alcohol addiction and other health issues — including a collapsed lung — throughout his career. Although he claims the video was a joke, USA Today notes the World Health Organization (WHO) declared alcohol puts people at an increased risk of contracting coronavirus. According to the organization, the coronavirus risk linked to alcohol stems from its ability to weaken the immune system and lower inhibitions. This can lead to risky behaviors that put users at a heightened risk of contracting the virus.

In an interview with GolfDigest, Daly touched on his battle with alcoholism.

“Alcohol is something you abuse because you’re [ticked] off at something,” he said. “Or somebody is bringing you down.”

Although he said he’s still taking a look at the source of anger that fuels his addiction, he claims that whatever it is, it’s related to golf.

Per TMZ, Trump and Daly golfed together back in August 2018 at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. After the get-together, the president praised the PGA pro on Twitter, calling him a “special guy.” Daly, who is a massive Trump supporter, said that day was one of the best of his life.