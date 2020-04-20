Nata Lee Sizzles In Racy Red Lingerie On Instagram

Nata Lee brought the heat to Instagram with a sizzling new photo that showed her rocking racy red lingerie. The April 20 upload was just what her fans needed to jump-start their Monday, and within only an hour of going live, it generated a ton of buzz.

The new Instagram share captured the model inside what appeared to be an office, though she did not use a geotag to reveal her location. She stood in front of a window with brown shades and matching trim that was beaming with natural sunlight, illuminating her allover glow. The “World’s Hottest DJ” stood in profile, gazing off in front of her with an open-mouth stare. She opted to slip into a smoking-hot lingerie set that did nothing but favors for her gorgeous curves.

In the caption, she asked fans whether she should watch the show The 100.

Her bra was made of thin red material that appeared to be sheer, allowing fans to see the model’s skin underneath. Its top and bottom were lined with thick, elastic bands that hugged her curves tightly, securing with a metal clasp in the back. The top boasted a halterneck that drew attention to her trim shoulders and arms.

Lee, who recently bared her abs in an elevator selfie, wore bottoms that were even sexier and didn’t do a great job of covering up. They possessed the same fiery red fabric as Lee’s top only far less. Its thin sides sat on her upper hips, showcasing her trim waistline as well as an eyeful of booty. The thong exposed her backside and put her muscular legs on display. She seemed to be enjoying a relaxing day, going barefoot for the look.

To go with the casual vibe, the famous DJ wore her long, blond curls with loose waves that fell to the middle of her back. She appeared to have minimal glam as well with just a hint of eye makeup that included mascara that helped to elongate her full lashes. Lee opted to keep her jewelry to a minimum, wearing only a beaded bracelet on her right wrist.

The update has received plenty of praise from fans thus far, racking up over 180,000 likes and well over 1,300 comments.

“Very good show with content and story line so I say yes!,” one follower wrote, adding a series of flame emoji.

“You are so gorgeous in the picture,” a second complimented.

“You are all the goals in the world my love,” another Instagrammer commented alongside a few heart and flame emoji.