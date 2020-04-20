Australian Cosplay Model Kayla Erin Sizzles In Unzipped Denim Jumpsuit Next To Pinball Machine

Kayla Erin sent temperatures soaring on Monday, April 20, when she took to her Instagram feed to post a couple of sweltering snapshots of herself wearing an unzipped jumpsuit that bared her chest, much to the delight of many of her 855,000 followers.

The Australian cosplay model was captured posing next to a pinball machine in an undisclosed location. The first photo showed Erin leaning against the arcade game and resting one elbow on the glass. She took the other hand to her mouth, placing her index finger in between her lips.

The second shot showed Erin in front of the machine, offering a better view of her outfit. She sported a denim jumpsuit, which included a zipper along the front. However, Erin opted to unzip it all the way to her stomach, leaving quite a lot of her chest exposed. She was careful to place the sides over her breasts, keeping the photo within Instagram’s community guidelines.

The suit had chest pockets on either side. The lower half of the garment was ultra-tight, clinging to her curvy lower body and showcasing her pert booty. The pictures were captured by Ben Calvert, a Canberra-based photographer.

In the caption, Erin said that the Black Rose was her favorite pinball machine.

In just a few hours, the photos have garnered more than 26,600 likes and over 140 comments, as of the time of this writing. Instagram users took to the comments section to both praise her good looks and to joke about not being able to see the pinball machine.

“You are so hotttt,” one user raved, following the words with an avocado, a fire and a heart-eyes emoji.

“Oh, there IS a pinball machine in this picture,” replied another one, including a rolling on the floor laughing emoji at the end of the message.

“There is a pinball machine in these photos?? Wow, who knew,” a third fan chimed in, following the words with a face with stuck-out Tongue and winking eye emoji.

“Wtf. It’s kind of silly how good you manage to look every time,” another one added, topping the reply with praying hands emoji.

Erin constantly stuns her fans with sweltering photos of herself. As The Inquisitr has previously shared, she recently did just that with a collage or herself rocking a bikini and roller skates. She wore a tiny bikini top with white straps and a white-and-blue striped print. The triangles were small enough to bare her ample cleavage. She paired the top with tiny Daisy Dukes that sat around her navel. Erin completed her look with a pair of white roller skates.