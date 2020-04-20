Dua Lipa Wears Floral Crop Top & Face Mask During Coronavirus Pandemic

Dua Lipa took to social media to update fans with what she’s up to. In a previous Instagram post, the British singer urged fans to stay home due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the star has had to leave her home to buy herself some dishwasher tablets.

For her most recent upload, the “Don’t Start Now” chart-topper stunned in a long-sleeved black floral crop top. The item of clothing was relatively low-cut and displayed Lipa’s decolletage and toned stomach. She paired the ensemble with black jeans and black sneakers.

Lipa sported her blond and brunette hair up and accessorized herself with black sunglasses. The “Blow Your Mind (Mwah)” songstress didn’t put on any gloves but opted for a white mask that covered the bottom half of her face. Due to the virus which has killed thousands of people around the world, wearing a mask and gloves is a way of protecting yourself from catching it.

Lipa attached two photos within one upload where she was captured at the front of her house.

In the first shot, Lipa raised both her arms and looked directly at the camera lens while being photographed slightly side-on. She pushed one leg out and looked ready to leave the house safely.

In the next frame, she stood with both hands beside her in the same spot.

Lipa geotagged her upload as London, United Kingdom, letting fans know where she has been spending her quarantine.

For her caption, she told fans the reason she was leaving her home was because she was in need of some dishwasher tablets.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 510,000 likes and over 2,000 comments, proving to be instantly popular with her impressive 43.1 million followers.

“Imagine seeing you on the street omg,” one user wrote.

“OMG, YOU’RE SO CUTE!!” another devotee shared passionately in capital letters.

“Wow, the quarantine fit goes hard,” remarked a third fan.

“Even face masks look good on you,” a fourth admirer commented.

Impressing her social media audience is nothing new for Lipa. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Break My Heart” hitmaker recently released her second studio album, Future Nostalgia. To promote the project, she has been doing a number of magazine interviews and has graced several covers. For Elle USA, she opted for no clothing and covered herself up with a large multicolored Moschino couture guitar. Lipa sported her wavy blond and brunette shoulder-length hair down and accessorized herself with a sparkly silver bracelet.