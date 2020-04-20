Donald Trump Claimed Kim Jong-Un Sent Him A ‘Nice Note’ But North Korea Says That’s Not True

On Saturday, Donald Trump claimed that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent him a “nice note” and that the two countries were “doing fine.” But North Korea released a statement on Sunday denying the president’s claim and warning him against using his relationship with the leader for “selfish purposes.”

While speaking with the reporters at the White House, as The New York Times reports, Trump said that he’d received communication from North Korea.

“I received a nice note from him recently. It was a nice note. I think we’re doing fine,” he said.

He also went on to say that if he hadn’t been elected in 2016, the United States and North Korea would be in a war right now, and commented on the short-range missile tests that the country has been conducting since March, downplaying the threat.

President Moon Jae-in of South Korea said that they, too, had been told that Kim had sent a “warm letter” to the American president.

On Sunday, North Korea’s Foreign Ministry shot down the president, saying no such letter had been sent.

“There was no letter addressed recently to the U.S. president by the supreme leadership” it said. “He could have referred to the personal letters that had been exchanged in the past, we are not sure.”

It added that they would begin an investigation into the matter to see if “U.S. leadership seeks anything in feeding the ungrounded story to the media” and went on to issue a warning to Trump.

“The relations between the top leaders of (North Korea) and the U.S. are not an issue to be taken up just for diversion nor it should be misused for meeting selfish purposes,” it said, as Microsoft News reports.

Trump and Kim have exchanged letters in the past, with the president saying that he and Jong-un were “in love.” The two have met three times since Trump took office.

Trump has also apparently written a letter to North Korea offering to help the country in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, though North Korea claims that it doesn’t have a single case of the virus, as The Inquistr reported previously, though the country has implemented social distancing measures.

Despite their past relationship, the two countries have seen little progress in recent months over the issue of denuclearization. Kim has said that the United States must change its policy toward North Korea, including lifting sanctions, before it will revisit its nuclear testing.