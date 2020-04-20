Sofia Bevarly Flaunts Amazing Curves In Strappy Denim Bikini

Even while in quarantine, Sofia Bevarly has been providing her Instagram followers with loads of content to keep them entertained. On Monday, she kicked off the week with a post that featured her looking smoking hot in a denim bikini.

The model’s top featured a halter-style neck. It also had silver details on the bottom in between the cups, which drew the eye to her voluptuous chest. Strings also wrapped around her midsection, accentuating her hourglass shape. The bottoms were a classic bikini style with side strings that tied into loopy bows. The bottoms also had silver ring details on each side, calling attention to her taut abs.

Sofia wore her sleek hair down. Her makeup application included a light coat of mascara, smoky eye shadow, and eyeliner. She also sported a rose shade on her lips. She accessorized with hoop earrings.

Sofia’s post consisted of two photos that showed her from the front standing on a deck with the ocean in the distance. She posed in the shade next to a building.

The first picture captured Sofia posing with her hand on the side of the building. Her other hand was at her side as she smiled at the camera.

In the second image, Sofia flashed a big smile at the camera while one of her hands near one side of her bikini bottoms.

The post was an instant hit, garnering over 24,000 likes in just shy of an hour of her sharing it.

In the caption, Sofia asked her followers of they were glad that she wasn’t sharing workout videos on her page. She also wished them a happy day.

Dozens of fans wrote that they would be happy with any kind of post she shared.

“We like seeing you working out actually. At least I do. You being a smile to my face everyday you post something. Thank you for always having a smile,” one admirer commented.

“Keep any post of you coming. Love them all. Such a beautiful woman,” wrote a second fan.

“Keep posting pictures like that to get me through this lock down,” joked a third Instagram user.

“Can we just see you running… in a bathing suit…” quipped a fourth follower.

Sofia might not be running in her next social media share, but the chances are good that she might be wearing a bikini, as it appears that they are one of her favorite things to wear. Not too long ago, she showed off her fabulous physique in a polka dot bikini while posing in her house.