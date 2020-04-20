Devin Brugman Flaunts Incredible Physique In White Bikini As She Hands Out Poolside

Devin Brugman showed off her amazing body to her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Monday, April 20, with a new update that surely sent a few heart racing.

Brugman posted a two-photo slideshow that captured her hanging out poolside while rocking a stylish bikini that put her curves front and center. She sat with her legs propped up while placing her hands on the floor behind her for support. In the first shot, Brugman tilted her head all the way back. The second showed her with her head to the right and eyes closed.

Brugman wore a white two-piece bathing suit from Monday Swimwear, a brand she launched back in 2014 alongside Natasha Oakley. The top featured a sporty cut with thick straps that went over her shoulders. The bra included a strong lower band that offered a good amount of support. The top had a low-cut neckline that showcased Brugman’s ample cleavage. In the caption, she revealed that this was the Jamaica Top, while announcing it was now available in Ivory Crinkle and Jaguar.

On her lower body, she had on a pair of matching bottoms, which she wore pulled up high on her sides, baring her strong hips and showing off her long legs.

Within the first two hours, the photos have attracted more than 13,700 likes and upwards of 60 comments, proving to have been an immediate hit with her fans. Instagram users used the occasion to praise her physique and to shower her in compliments.

“The best shape,” one user wrote, following the words with a heart-eyes emoji.

“I love that top too! I think I can use it too as a top to wear with something more!!!! I love your style gorgeous!!!! #womengoals forever!!!!!” replied another fan, trailing the comment with a star-struck emoji.

“The perfect woman,” a third fan chimed in, including a thumbs up and a series of clapping hands emoji at the end of the comment.

“Lovely long legs. You’re so beautiful Devin,” another one added, pairing the message with different smileys, red hearts and fire.

As those who follow Brugman will know, she often rocks suits and other accessories from Monday Swimsuit to promote it on social media. She did just that over the weekend by posting a photo of herself in a stylish dress, which she accessorized with a straw purse from her brand. She wore knotted long-sleeved crop top paired with matching loose-fitting pants. She sat on a countertop in what looked be kitchen holding a glass of wine.