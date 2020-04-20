Kelly Ripa Reveals She’s Using Daughter Lola’s Self Tanner As A Makeup Hack For At-Home ‘Live’ Broadcasts

The 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' star has no makeup at her home.

Kelly Ripa says she’s using her daughter, Lola Consuelos’, self-tanner when she’s on the air because she has no makeup at her home. Days after she revealed that she is wearing her teen daughter’s clothes because she has no access to her wardrobe that is currently locked in the Live With Kelly and Ryan studio, the talk show host dished that her makeup is also out of reach.

During an appearance on dancer Tiler Peck’s Instagram Live over the weekend, a barefaced Kelly, who is quarantining in her New York City home with her husband Mark and kids Michael, Lola, and Joaquin, said she has nothing available to use on her face at her home, so she had a savvy idea to help out her skin tone for her daily appearances on TV.

“All of my clothes, all of my hair products, and all of my makeup is locked in the studio, which is closed because of everything that is going on,” she said. “I keep putting on my daughter’s self-tanner, thinking that will help.”

When reflecting on her Live dressing room, Kelly explained that she “realized it was such a blessing to have this place to keep everything,” but now she’s paying the price.

“So now I’m just in an 18-year-old’s self-tanner and workout clothes,” the mom of three said of her quarantine look.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B_ItvbqFiop/

The former All My Children star is known for her natural look even when she has access to her full glam squad. The 49-year old TV star never wears a lot of makeup, although her at-home look is decidedly even more stripped-down than usual due to lack of products. Earlier this month, Hollywood Life noted that Kelly only appeared to be wearing mascara and foundation for a recent ay-home broadcast, and her blonde hair was worn down and simply styled with waves at the ends.

Kelly usually relies on her hairstylist to color and style her hair, but she seems to be making the best of things with a little help from her daughter. The star previously told Live viewers that she borrows Lola’s clothes and, with no hairstylist available, she even had her daughter create at-home beach waves for her by wrapping her hair with a bathrobe tie.

On Peck’s Instagram Live, Kelly also dished that all she has in her at-home storage is a collection of summertime swimsuits. She noted that when she recently tried on a favorite one-piece, Lola warned her not to wear it on Instagram.