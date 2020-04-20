Hungarian Fitness Coach Anita Herbert Lifts Her Top To Showcase Chiseled Body

Anita Herbert stunned many of her 2.3 million Instagram followers a few days ago when she posted a sweltering Boomerang to the popular social media platform.

The short clip showed the Hungarian fitness model and trainer indoors in front of a large mirror. Herbert held her phone in front of her face as she captured the selfie.

Herbert wore a tank top boasting a leopard print. For the video, she lifted up the front of the top all the way to her chest, teasing a bit of her cleavage and underboob. She put her stomach fully on display, showcasing her chiseled abs and obliques.

On her lower body, Herbert had on a pair of underwear bottoms. They featured vertical stripes in lime green and teal and a strong waistband. She wore the band pulled higher on the sides, baring her hips and teasing a bit of her glute.

In the caption, Herbert listed 15 things she wish she knew when she got started on her fitness journey. They ranged from addressing how cardio isn’t everything to the importance of taking a rest day.

The clip has been viewed more than 184,000 times, attracting over 26,700 likes and upwards of 700 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to compliment her body and good looks, while thanking her for the useful information.

“I love these points. I finally deeply get them after so many years. Thank you for teaching us the right things to believe. Often women are brainwashed since youth and it’s so hard to change the mindset. By joining your Challenges I have learnt so much and now I have the correct mindset. Thank you,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with three red hearts.

“Beautiful! Thank you for the information, it is very helpful,” replied another fan, following the words with a string of flexed bicep emoji.

“Great Information [three thumbs up emoji] wish you all the best stay healthy,” a third one chimed in.

“You look amazing beautiful,” added another one, topping the reply with a couple of heart-eyes emoji.

Herbert has been using the COVID-19 lockdown to create at-home workouts to keep her fans and clients up and moving during a time most gyms are closed because of the pandemic. She has also been sharing motivational photos of her own killer physique, which she often pairs with health-related tips and advice in the caption. As The Inquisitr has noted, Herbert recently posted a snapshot of herself in a pair of light gray sweat shorts and a white crop top.