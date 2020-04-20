Hungarian Fitness Coach Anita Herbert Lifts Her Top To Showcase Chiseled Body

Anita Herbert stunned many of her 2.3 million Instagram followers a few days ago when she posted a sweltering Boomerang to the popular social media platform.
The short clip showed the Hungarian fitness model and trainer indoors in front of a large mirror. Herbert held her phone in front of her face as she captured the selfie.
Herbert wore a tank top boasting a leopard print. For the video, she lifted up the front of the top all the way to her chest, teasing a bit of her cleavage and underboob. She put her stomach fully on display, showcasing her chiseled abs and obliques.
On her lower body, Herbert had on a pair of underwear bottoms. They featured vertical stripes in lime green and teal and a strong waistband. She wore the band pulled higher on the sides, baring her hips and teasing a bit of her glute.
In the caption, Herbert listed 15 things she wish she knew when she got started on her fitness journey. They ranged from addressing how cardio isn’t everything to the importance of taking a rest day.
1️⃣5️⃣things I wish I knew when I started my fitness journey! @fitqueen_army . If someone told me these when I started, it would have saved me lot’s of time & headaches + my progress would have been a lot faster???? . These are my tips for ANY women who are currently lifting or thinking about lifting. . 1️⃣Cardio is not the answer. The ONLY way to shape your body is through weight training. Prioritize compound movements & focus on progressive overload 2️⃣Proper form is way more important than lifting heavy. No one cares how much weight you can lift if its not done with correct form #FACT 3️⃣You don’t have to train EVERY SINGLE DAY to get the results. In fact taking AT LEAST 1 day REST / week is crucial! (It is mandatory for all my clients) 4️⃣You don't need fancy equipment to see results. I have been training in a condo gym with basic things like barbells, dumbbells, cables for the past 4 years and I’m seeing better results than I ever have before. 5️⃣Women need to follow specific training plan. Doing the same routine as your boyfriend/husband is not going to cut it as we have different body goals. (my expertise is sculpting a strong feminine body, which is why I only work with ????????) 6️⃣You CAN eat your favorite foods! Everything in moderation. If you don’t like what you eat, you won’t stick to it! Simple as that 7️⃣Carbs are your friends, not your enemy! 8️⃣Eating after 7 pm won’t make you fat, eating too many calories will make you fat. 9️⃣You have to find the right training + eating routine that you can actually maintain long term. Simply put: If you can’t see yourself doing what you’re doing right now forever, then you haven't found the right method yet. You need something that’s sustainable, that is the key. 1️⃣0️⃣You have to EAT enough. I used to be so freakin scared ????to eat more, but if you want that booty to grow you need FUEL.⛽️ 1️⃣1️⃣Progress is NOT linear and the scale is NOT your friend!Don’t get caught up measuring your progress everyday. 1️⃣2️⃣If you want to lose fat, you NEED to be at a calorie deficit! You can spend hours at the gym, but if you are not in a calorie deficit you won’t lose weight. (Continues in the comment????????)
The clip has been viewed more than 184,000 times, attracting over 26,700 likes and upwards of 700 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to compliment her body and good looks, while thanking her for the useful information.
“I love these points. I finally deeply get them after so many years. Thank you for teaching us the right things to believe. Often women are brainwashed since youth and it’s so hard to change the mindset. By joining your Challenges I have learnt so much and now I have the correct mindset. Thank you,” one user wrote, trailing the comment with three red hearts.
“Beautiful! Thank you for the information, it is very helpful,” replied another fan, following the words with a string of flexed bicep emoji.
“Great Information [three thumbs up emoji] wish you all the best stay healthy,” a third one chimed in.
“You look amazing beautiful,” added another one, topping the reply with a couple of heart-eyes emoji.
Herbert has been using the COVID-19 lockdown to create at-home workouts to keep her fans and clients up and moving during a time most gyms are closed because of the pandemic. She has also been sharing motivational photos of her own killer physique, which she often pairs with health-related tips and advice in the caption. As The Inquisitr has noted, Herbert recently posted a snapshot of herself in a pair of light gray sweat shorts and a white crop top.