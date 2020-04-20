‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Kyle Comes Out On Top

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, April 20, reveals a reality check for Theo when he realizes Kyle set him up at Jabot. Plus, Sharon gets ready for surgery, Amanda takes a new job, and Billy and Lily discuss a substantial new opportunity.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Hunter King) enjoyed some adult time in their suite. Then she encouraged him before his pitch to Jack (Peter Bergman) at Jabot. Meanwhile, at the office, Theo (Tyler Johnson) talked to Lola (Sasha Calle) on the phone, and she gave him a pep talk. Then Kyle and Summer arrived, and they started the meeting with Jack. Theo began his pitch, and Jack was stunned to realize it was something he’d developed 15 years ago for the cosmetics company. Theo told Jack and Summer and Kyle set him up, and Kyle confirmed the accusation. The whole thing about Theo using Kendra as a mole to spy on Kyle. Theo begged for a second chance, and he noted that it would never happen again. Jack left the decision up to Kyle, and he ended up firing his cousin.

At Society, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Lily (Christel Khalil) discussed the possibility of bringing down a powerhouse business in town and put them on top. Lily wanted to know who Billy’s source was, and he admitted that it’s Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Lily wondered if Billy wanted to get back into Victoria’s good graces, and then she told him not to do anything without informing her. Lily also declined Billy’s idea for her to do a talk show. Later, Nate (Sean Dominic) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) showed up, and Billy asked Lily to help close the deal on hiring the lawyer, so Lily pulled Nate away. Billy took the opportunity to pitch Amanda coming to Chancellor Media. She accepted, and later she and Billy shared a glance across the dining room as they each toasted with their respective dinner companions.

Finally, at Sharon’s (Sharon Case), she and Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) arrived home, and Mariah (Camryn Grimes), Tessa (Cait Fairbanks), Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind), and Nick (Joshua Morrow) were there. They wanted to know about Sharon’s pre-surgery appointment. Sharon claimed that she didn’t want a pity party, so they decided to throw her a real party. During the festivities, Sharon pulled Nick aside and asked him to take care of Noah (Robert Adamson) and Faith should they need him. Then, she requested that Mariah serve as her healthcare proxy should she not be able to make decisions, and Mariah balked. However, she ultimately agreed to help her mom out in that way should the need arise.