Chloe Saxon Looks Smoking Hot While Exposing Her Cleavage In A Double Denim Outfit

Chloe Saxon took to her Instagram account on Monday to rock a sexy and stylish outfit. The model served up a steamy look as she posed for the stunning pics.

In the sexy snaps, Chloe looked smoking hot in a full denim ensemble. The skimpy crop top boasted ruffled sleeves that flaunted her toned arms, as well as a low cut neckline that exposed her colossal cleavage.

She added a pair of high-waisted jeans which clung tightly to her curvy hips and lean legs. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy, impressive abs, and tiny waist in the pics. She accessorized the style with a dainty chain around her neck and large gold hoop earrings.

In the first photo, Chloe stood in front of a stone wall and pushed her hip to the side while she ran her fingers through her hair. The second shot featured the model with her hands on her hips and a flirty smile on her face. In the final snap, she looked away from the camera with her arms hanging at her sides.

Chloe had her long, dark hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail high on her head. The wavy strands fell down her back and were pushed over her shoulder.

She opted for a full face of makeup. The glam look consisted of long lashes and black winged eyeliner. She included smoky eye shadow and sculpted brows to draw even more attention to her face.

She also accentuated her features with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a illuminating highlighter on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She completed the application with dark pink gloss on her full lips.

Chloe’s 705,000-plus followers wasted no time showing their support for the post by clicking the like button more than 4,600 times within the first hour after its upload. Fans also hit up the comments section with nearly 100 messages.

“Beauty in the Flesh,” remarked one follower.

“You are so beautiful,” another stated.

“Beautiful in blue,” a third comment read.

“Denim goddess,” a fourth social media user gushed.

Chloe is mostly known for flaunting her hourglass figure in plunging tops, racy lingerie, and skintight workout gear. However, she has been known to cover her curves from time to time as well.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Chloe most recently delighted fans when she rocked an all-black outfit that covered most of her skin while showing off her comfy style at home. To date, that post has racked up more than 14,000 likes and over 250 comments.